News headlines

News highlights

SRC and VCs blamed for dons woes

University lecturers have blamed the Salaries and Renumeration Commission as well as vice chancellors for constant strikes. The dons say that the accused have been forestalling implementation of their 2017/2021 collective bargaining agreement and have made an effort to roughen the negotiation process. The dons also say they are overworked, with the shift from semester to trimester systems by some varsities.

Registrar doctors will not resume work, says KMPDU

Despite suspended health staff at KNH being reinstated to work, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union says that registrar doctors will continue with their strike until they are assured of protection at work. The suspended health workers, including a neurosurgeon registrar, were sent packing following a patient mix up that saw a wrong patient getting a brain surgery. The registrar doctors went on strike shortly after the neurosurgeon’s suspension in solidarity.

Women at higher risk of chronic kidney disease

The female gender stands a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease as compared to their male counterparts. This is according to recent statistics that have seen a registered close to 600, 000 women deaths annually. This is attributed to pregnancy related complications and excessive bleeding after birth with late diagnosis and poor follow up. Fatigue, hypertension and loss of appetite are some of the early signs of kidney disease.

Business highlights

Former CMC directors fined

Motor vehicle dealer CMC Holdings former directors have been fined sh131 million for stashing cash in abroad accounts. Among the ex directors fined are former chief executive Mark Forster and Jeremiak Kiereni. The siphoned cash was acquired from inflated vehicle imports prices, a Capital Markets Authority report has revealed.

Equity Group among companies to watch in frontier markets

Equity Group has been listed alongside six other Kenyan firms to watch in frontier markets. The list by Cities Research compromises 100 firms that have been put on investors’ radar.the 100/companies are drawn from 28 countries and 11 sectors that add up to sh28 trillion market capital.

Health ministry on the spot over funds

The Auditor General has put the Health Ministry on the spot after the ministry failed to account for sh11 billion. In 2017, the ministry was under fire over unaccounted sh5 billion with the Auditor General’s 2015/16 report revealing an additional sh6 billion discrepancy. The funds were used for undelivered services like mobile clinics, medical supplies, equipment and hospitals expansion.

Sports Highlights

Vettel fastest on preseason testing

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap ever recorded around the Circuit de Catalunya on the penultimate day of pre-season testing.

The German was more than a second quicker than anyone else as Ferrari finally showed their hand before the start of the season later this month.

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas was an eye-opening second fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly’s equally surprising Toro Rosso.

Lewis Hamilton was only eighth fastest for pre-season favourites Mercedes.

Arsenal thrash Milan

Arsenal put their recent problems to one side as a polished performance at fallen giants AC Milan gave them the upper hand in their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Gunners arrived at the San Siro at arguably the lowest point of manager Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign, yet responded to a run of four straight defeats with a confident and controlled display against their Italian hosts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first goal for the club put the Premier League side ahead, cutting in from the left to fire in with the aid of a deflection off Milan skipper Leonardo Bonucci.

Wenger spoke before the game about his team showing fight without compromising their attacking principles – and they delivered in a dominant first-half performance.

Aaron Ramsey deservedly doubled their lead before half-time, collecting Mesut Ozil’s piercing pass through the centre of Milan’s defence to round keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and tap in.

Milan tried to up the tempo after the break, wasting a clear early chance to pull one back when Giacomo Bonaventura spooned over the bar.

But Arsenal were largely unruffled from then on, limiting the home side to half chances with a solid defensive effort.

The two away goals now make the Gunners firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals after next Thursday’s second leg at Emirates Stadium.

McIlroy starts slowly at Valspar Championship

Rory McIlroy dropped three shots in his closing eight holes to card a scrappy opening round of 74 at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The Northern Irishman started his round on the back nine and produced 10 straight pars at the PGA Tour event.

A double-bogey on his 14th hole of the day damaged his card, although he chipped in for birdie two holes later.

But a bogey on his final hole left him three over for his round, seven shots behind Canadian leader Corey Conners.