Morning sports highlights

Vettel fastest as Ferrari show their hand

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap ever recorded around the Circuit de Catalunya on the penultimate day of pre-season testing.

The German was more than a second quicker than anyone else as Ferrari finally showed their hand before the start of the season later this month.

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas was an eye-opening second fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly’s equally surprising Toro Rosso.

Lewis Hamilton was only eighth fastest for pre-season favourites Mercedes.

Arsenal thrash Milan

Arsenal put their recent problems to one side as a polished performance at fallen giants AC Milan gave them the upper hand in their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Gunners arrived at the San Siro at arguably the lowest point of manager Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign, yet responded to a run of four straight defeats with a confident and controlled display against their Italian hosts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first goal for the club put the Premier League side ahead, cutting in from the left to fire in with the aid of a deflection off Milan skipper Leonardo Bonucci.

Wenger spoke before the game about his team showing fight without compromising their attacking principles – and they delivered in a dominant first-half performance.

Aaron Ramsey deservedly doubled their lead before half-time, collecting Mesut Ozil’s piercing pass through the centre of Milan’s defence to round keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and tap in.

Milan tried to up the tempo after the break, wasting a clear early chance to pull one back when Giacomo Bonaventura spooned over the bar.

But Arsenal were largely unruffled from then on, limiting the home side to half chances with a solid defensive effort.

The two away goals now make the Gunners firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals after next Thursday’s second leg at Emirates Stadium.

McIlroy starts slowly at Valspar Championship

Rory McIlroy dropped three shots in his closing eight holes to card a scrappy opening round of 74 at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The Northern Irishman started his round on the back nine and produced 10 straight pars at the PGA Tour event.

A double-bogey on his 14th hole of the day damaged his card, although he chipped in for birdie two holes later.

But a bogey on his final hole left him three over for his round, seven shots behind Canadian leader Corey Conners.