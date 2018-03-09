Morning newspapers summary

Daily Nation

Sick project: Untold story of the battle to run KNH

Deputy President William Ruto has waded into the conflict pitting a section of Parliament and Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki over the suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital chief executive officer Lily Koros.

Sources told the Nation on Thursday that Mr Ruto has already spoken to several MPs angling for the impeachment of Ms Kariuki and asked them to go easy on her, promising them he is working on a solution for a conflict that threatens the unity of the ruling party.

At least four MPs, all drawn from the Kalenjin community, said they had talked to the DP over the issue but remained cagey on what exactly was agreed upon.

IMPEACH

The MPs are angry at the manner Ms Kariuki is running Afya House and are collecting signatures for a petition to have her impeached.

So far more than 150 MPs from across the political divide have signed the petition.

Ms Kariuki’s troubles began when she suspended Ms Koros after a surgeon at KNH performed brain surgery on the wrong patient, with MPs accusing her of victimising the CEO for a mistake beyond her scope.

Dr John Ong’ech declines KNH CEO post over fear of cartels

The medical doctor selected to act as the chief executive officer of Kenyatta National Hospital declined the role for fear of standing against cartels that have been blamed for plunder of the referral facility.

Dr John Ong’ech, a senior gynaecologist and obstetrician appointed to take over from the suspended executive officer, Lilly Koros, told the Nation on Wednesday that the job involves stepping on too many political toes.

Dr Ong’ech said he could not take up the job because the tenderpreneur cartels are interested in controlling the institution’s budget that runs into billions of shillings.

“This is a job of managing a budget of almost Sh15 billion per year and 4,000 staff. It also has unlimited access to power and influence.

“I declined based on the history of previous CEOs who did not have a good ending,” Dr Ong’ech said in an exclusive interview.

Wafula Chebukati says IEBC lacks power to increase constituencies

The electoral commission will not increase the number of constituencies in the upcoming boundaries review, unless Parliament changes the Constitution to alter the number from the current 290, a document prepared by the agency has shown.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will however increase or decrease the number of wards from the current 1,450 to a number that will be determined by the population size.

In a brief about the review prepared by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, it has also emerged that the earliest the review will be done is 2020, after the 2019 population census results are out.

“The commission is at liberty to review the boundaries and names of constituencies. It is apparent however that the review does not mean increasing the number of constituencies, unless the Constitution is changed,” the IEBC says in a brief about the census seen by the Nation.

The Standard

End of cheap loans as Uhuru Okays scraping of Interest rate by September

You may soon receive a notice indicating that the cost of servicing your loan has gone up, in case you borrowed money from a commercial bank.

The same hand President Uhuru Kenyatta used in August 2016 to take away banks’ freedom to charge customers’ the interest rates they wanted could soon hand the power back to the lenders.

Cheap credit is likely to end in September after President Kenyatta reportedly yielded to pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to either repeal or replace the law that controls interest rates.

Governors reject bid to slash county budgets by Sh18b

Governors have told the National Treasury to shoulder the burden of revenue shortfall in what signals a fresh battle for cash by the two levels of govenment.

Council of Governors (CoG) said Treasury could not arbitrarily cut revenue allocations to counties, citing risk of total paralysis of development programmes in the devolved units.

CoG Chairman Josphat Nanok said this yesterday while strongly opposing the proposal by Treasury to cut allocations to counties by Sh18 billion.

Mr Nanok termed the suggestion ill-advised, revealing that the 47 counties have pending bills to the tune of Sh99 billion.

Former MCA’s wife was raped, doused in acid and murdered

Three people have so far been charged with the murder of Lucy Njambi, the estranged wife of a former member of county assembly for Riruta ward in Nairobi County.

Njambi was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Thindigua estate along Kiambu Road on January 24 at around 8pm, raped, doused with acid, and left for dead in a coffee plantation near Kamiti corner along the Ruiru-Kiambu road.

She was rescued by a Good Samaritan who rushed her to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital, where she was given first aid, then transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment. She died on January 26.

The Star

Back off now! Ruto tells MPs fighting Sicily

Deputy President William Ruto has moved to end a plot by MPs to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

By yesterday, at least 150 MPs are said to have signed up on a motion to impeach the CS, commonly known as Sicily, for suspending Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros.

This is well above the 117 required under the Standing Orders for a motion for the impeachment of a Cabinet Secretary to be tabled in the National Assembly.

The KNH Board suspended Koros last week in the heat of public outrage over an incident in which doctors tried to perform brain surgery on the wrong patient.

Foreign jails hold 1,300 Kenyans, says CS Juma

Most Kenyans serving time in foreign countries are locked up for drug peddling and communication fraud, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

CS Monica Juma yesterday told journalists about 1,300 Kenyans are imprisoned in foreign countries. Out of these 478 have been convicted while the rest are still on holding.

Juma said about 151 Kenyans are jailed within East Africa, with Tanzania leading with 79, followed by Uganda with 57 and Ethiopia 15. The others are locked up in the Far East—Malaysia, China and Thailand—while others are in West African countries.

About 80 Kenyans are locked up in Chinese prisons. “Most of these prisoners are serving life imprisonment but we are working as a government to see if we can sign treaties for these prisoners to complete their terms here on Kenyan soil,” Juma said.

Uhuru urges prisons to generate own income

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said his administration will dedicate more resources to reform Kenya’s criminal justice system to make it more effective.

He said all agencies involved in the criminal justice system require more resources because of the growing populations they have to serve and the changes in technology, which affect the nature of crimes they have to deal with.

Uhuru pledged that the government will increase resources allocated to relevant agencies. “I ask the department (s) to tap their revenue potential so that we can avoid over-reliance on the Exchequer. Our prisons ought to establish income-generating activities and programmes, not least because they will help rehabilitate prisoners once their terms are up,” he said.

Business Daily

Kenya’s tea exports to traditional markets down 30pc in January

Tea exports to Kenya’s major markets dropped 30 per cent in January compared with the same period last year, highlighting the country’s overreliance on traditional buyers who account for over 88 per cent of the total sales.

Industry performance report from the Tea Directorate shows the volume of tea exported dropped to 31.9 million kilos in January from 45.7 million kilos in the same month last year.

“The total export volume for the month of January 2018 was 31.94 million kilos compared with 45.73 million kilos recorded in the same period of last year,” says the directorate in the report.

Five top buyers of the Kenya’s tea with the exception of Egypt registered a dip in volumes of the beverage that they purchased from the Mombasa auction.

Cartels force doctor to turn down KNH top job

A medical doctor picked to act as chief executive of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) declined the role for fear that standing up against cartels blamed for plunder of the referral facility could ruin his career and endanger his life.

John Ong’ech, a senior gynaecologist, approached to replace suspended CEO Lilly Koros, said on Wednesday the job involves stepping on too many political toes.

He said there are cartels of ‘tenderpreneurs’ interested in controlling the institution’s budget that runs into billions of shillings.

“This is a job of managing a budget of almost Sh20 billion per year and 4,000 staff. It also has unlimited access to power and influence. I declined based on the history of previous CEOs who did not have a good ending,” said Dr Ong’ech in an interview.

Zuku rivals back KRA in Sh3.4bn taxation case

Rival shareholders of Internet and pay-TV service provider Zuku have joined a Sh3.4 billion tax evasion suit pitting Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) against Richard Bell, a major owner in the company, with whom they have been fighting a boardroom war.

The High Court allowed Wananchi Nominees Limited, International Consulting Limited (formerly known as ISP Kenya Limited) and East Coast Telecoms Limited to be enjoined in the case and help the taxman prove his case against Mr Bell.

The three applicants had told the court that they have information that KRA doesn’t have with regard to Mr Bell’s responsibility as the representative of the offshore companies, a position that makes him directly answerable on the suspected tax avoidance.