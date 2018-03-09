Morning business highlights

Former CMC directors fined

Motor vehicle dealer CMC Holdings former directors have been fined sh131 million for stashing cash in abroad accounts. Among the ex directors fined are former chief executive Mark Forster and Jeremiak Kiereni. The siphoned cash was acquired from inflated vehicle imports prices, a Capital Markets Authority report has revealed.

Equity Group among companies to watch in frontier markets

Equity Group has been listed alongside six other Kenyan firms to watch in frontier markets. The list by Cities Research compromises 100 firms that have been put on investors’ radar.the 100/companies are drawn from 28 countries and 11 sectors that add up to sh28 trillion market capital.

Health ministry on the spot over funds

The Auditor General has put the Health Ministry on the spot after the ministry failed to account for sh11 billion. In 2017, the ministry was under fire over unaccounted sh5 billion with the Auditor General’s 2015/16 report revealing an additional sh6 billion discrepancy. The funds were used for undelivered services like mobile clinics, medical supplies, equipment and hospitals expansion.