Morning business highlights

Former CMC directors fined
Motor vehicle dealer CMC Holdings former directors have been fined sh131 million for stashing cash in abroad accounts. Among the ex directors fined are former chief executive Mark Forster and Jeremiak Kiereni. The siphoned cash was acquired from inflated vehicle imports prices, a Capital Markets Authority report has revealed.
Equity Group among companies to watch in frontier markets
Equity Group has been listed alongside six other Kenyan firms to watch in frontier markets. The list by Cities Research compromises 100 firms that have been put on investors’ radar.the 100/companies are drawn from 28 countries and 11 sectors that add up to sh28 trillion market capital.
Health ministry on the spot over funds
The Auditor General has put the Health Ministry on the spot after the ministry failed to account for sh11 billion. In 2017, the ministry was under fire over unaccounted sh5 billion with the Auditor General’s 2015/16 report revealing an additional sh6 billion discrepancy. The funds were used for undelivered services like mobile clinics, medical supplies, equipment and hospitals expansion.
You might also like
Morning newspapers summary
Daily Nation Kenya to pay heavily for expensive loans Kenya will spend Sh5.4 for every Sh10 it generates in revenue to repay fast-maturing debt in the next financial year from
Kenya moves to deepen bilateral ties with India
President Uhuru Kenyatta will this month host India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi from July 10 to July 11, a move that seeks to, among other things, deepen bilateral relations between
Nyeri matatu owners new game plan to help locals register as voters
Mount Kenya Matatu Owners Association announced that they will immediately start ferrying those with ID cards to the polling station to get listed as voters at no fee low turnout
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!