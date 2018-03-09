By Michael Flynn, Mentor

“How many of you are perfectionists?”

At my recent Entrepreneur Academy at PAWA 254, we talked about perfectionism in self and in business. Here is a report about the day.

He asked raising his right arm reassuringly while scanning the room in his thoughtful and yet ever so powerful gaze. I raised my hand. I alongside nine other individuals in the room. I have always been an unabashed perfectionist. It has never been a cause of shame in my life, on the contrary, it has always been a source of great pride for me. In a great sense, it was a plain, physical, manifestation of my very own vanity. Perfectionism, I felt, was my defining trait, my very own divinely bestowed characteristic that separates me from the common herd. My competitive advantage. So you can imagine how confused I felt when Michael Flynn advocated for a paradigm shift from this type of ideology. He advocated instead for a sort of “good enough” ideology, which was at least according to my thoughts at that time, an anathema and completely antithetical to my beliefs. Beliefs that I thought were firmly grounded in the well-drained fertile soils of my very own life experience.

Therefore, my dear readers, this article ventures deep into the relatively untraversed labyrinthine of preconceived notions and ideologies, right or wrong, but common nonetheless; and juxtaposes it with the teachings of Michael Flynn during this particular session in order to illuminate for us a right way in relation to this matter. The Michael Flynn Mentor way.

"Don’t be a perfectionist, it stresses you. It stresses your team 80% is usually good enough, the last 20% costs too much." Michael Flynn Mentor

There is an intrinsic fear that the perfectionist forever burdens himself /herself with. Forever trudging on, anxiously, fearing to make a mistake, but according to Michael Flynn Mentor’s teaching, we fail our way to success….it is through failure that we get there. Failure and mistakes are not negative aspects in themselves but simply a feedback loop necessary for one to know how to optimize the system for better more optimal results. We should aim for the good enough—optimalist approach as advocated by Michael Flynn Mentor, instead of trudging on seeking for the elusive concept of perfection.

“Mistakes are the doorway to discovery.”

Many of us imagine having established a good career by 30; having a successful marriage relatively spontaneously with immediate ease. As Michael Flynn Mentor teaches us, perfectionism starts to torture us when we lack information on just how hard others had to work and how much they had to suffer before reaching their ideas of perfection. In a better world, culture would endlessly draw our attention to the first drafts and the hidden labors of other people and properly alert us to the true horrors exerted by anything worth doing. We would not then be so impatient and such sickly perfectionists. We would be patient resilient questers for excellence. The problem isn’t that we are aiming for perfection, it is that we don’t have an accurately redemptive picture of it or as Elizabeth Gilbert rightly said, “Perfectionism is just fear in really good shoes.”

