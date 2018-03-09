Evening news headlines

News highlights

NYS case tossed out

The High Court has dismissed a case against former Devolution PS Peter Mangiti and 23 others on the basis of lack of evidence. Mangiti had moved to the court challenging the case claiming that his prosecution was an illegality and abuse of power. The accused had been charged with charges of corruption, abuse of power and non compliance.

Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula shocked by Uhuru-raila meet

NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula say that they were not aware of the unity talks held by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Rails Odinga. The three say that they learnt of the talks on media.

This morning, the 9th day of March, we through the media, a meeting between the President and Rt. Hon Raila Amolo Odinga… While we have always advocated for dialogue as co-principals of the NASA coalition, we were not privy to the discussions at Harambee House,” read a statement signed by all three.

Sonko gazettes committee to clear pending bills

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has gazetted a committee tasked with reviewing and clearing pending debts owed by previous administrations. The committee, dubbed Committee on Finalization of Pending Bills and Audit will endeavour to settle debts amounting to sh60 billion.

The Committee will be headed by former EACC Director PLO Lumumba.

Business highlights

New KCC embarks on major modernisation

New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country.

The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues to deliver quality products to its customers using the latest state of the art technology.

New KCC has already rolled out the programme at its largest processing facility, Dandora Factory with the arrival of the new equipment this week currently being installed. The plant will more than double its processing capacities for its fermented milk products category (Mala & Yoghurt), whose demand in the market has continued to grow, while expanding and modernising the butter and fresh milk categories with an overall improvement of production efficiency at the facility.

Struggling retail sector making investors richer: Wealth Report

Despite its woes, Kenya’s retail sector is turning out to be a lucrative field, growing investor’s wealth only comparable to the finance and banking sector.

Knight Frank’s 2018 Wealth Report reveals 18 percent of Kenya’s high net worth individuals put their money in the retail business.

Finance, banking & investment sector is also a preferred option for Kenya’s elite investors tying with retail at 18 percent. Industrial businesses came in third at 8 percent while manufacturing closed the top four at 6 percent.

The report highlights that Kenya’s high net worth investors with Sh500 million in assets increased by 16 percent in 2017 to hit to hit 1, 290 compared to 1, 110 in 2016. Out of the 1,290 individuals, 90 are worth Sh5 billion or more.

However, Kenya has less than 10 individuals worth Sh50 billion or more.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal responded ‘like a boxer’ in beating AC Milan

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger likened his team to a boxer struggling to get up after a knockdown as they overcame their recent poor form to win 2-0 at AC Milan in the Europa League.

The Gunners’ last-16 first-leg victory in the San Siro meant they avoided a run of five straight defeats, which they last experienced in 1977.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey scored the goals.

“It is an important win because we had a nightmare week,” said Wenger.

Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang officially begin

The largest ever Winter Paralympics were officially opened in freezing conditions at the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Forty-eight different nations, plus a national Paralympic athletes team consisting of Russian competitors, entered the stadium in -5C temperatures.

A record 567 athletes will take part across nine days of competition.

Costa scores to steer Atletico

Diego Costa scored as Atletico Madrid took a huge step towards a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.

Costa netted his sixth goal in 12 appearances since moving back to the Spanish side from Chelsea in January.

Saul Niguez and Koke were also on target for the 2010 and 2012 winners.

Lokomotiv are seven points clear at the top of the Russian Premier League, but now face a substantial deficit going into next week’s return leg.

“In the whole game we were superior,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.