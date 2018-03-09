Brewer sets aside over Ksh 11 Million for “Win-A-Ride 2” Campaign

Brewer sets aside over Ksh 11 Million for “Win-A-Ride 2” Campaign
March 9, 2018 64 Views

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled a phase two nationwide campaign appreciating customers and targeting the spirits’ category which include Smirnoff, J&B, and Black & White whisky brands.

The twelve -week promotion dubbed ‘Win –a-Ride 2’ will see hundreds win daily and weekly prizes, with two ultimate winners driving off with brand new Subaru Imprezas worth over Kshs. 3.5 million each. Six other winners will take home Kshs. 250,000 each in the NCP that will also reward consumers daily.

Phase one of  Win -A-Ride National Consumer Promotion (NCP) in 2016 saw a 37-year-old entrepreneur Owen Karanja Kirumba from Nairobi drive away with the Grand Prize of a brand new Subaru XV valued at Kshs. 4.2 million with a one-year comprehensive insurance cover.

Subaru Kenya New Vehicle Sales Consultant Henry Nyaga, displays one of the new Subaru Imprezas up for grabs in the second edition of EABL Win a Ride promotion at the event’s media launch on March 8, 2018.

Speaking, during the launch of the campaign, KBL Head of Spirits AnnJoy Muhoro said,

“We are very pleased to announce the second phase of the Win-a-Ride NCP following a successful campaign.  The campaign is here to appreciate customers during the Easter season and  prides in being the only campaign that targets to give equal winning opportunities to different brand consumers’’.

Ms. Muhoro explained that KBL is East Africa’s leading alcohol beverage business with an outstanding collection of brands. The Spirits category had a growth of 2.4% in 2017 financial results compared to the previous year. With these results, we are confident to say that we anticipate that Smirnoff will take the lion’s share of 95%-98% with 250ml SKU taking 75% of the participation.

To participate, consumers will be required to buy any bottle of the three participating brands, scratch the panel on the bottle to reveal the six-digit alphanumeric code then text the code to 22110.

Kenya Breweries Limited Head of Spirits Annjoy Muhoro (Left) in company of Senior Brand Manager Premium Spirits Alice Owambo symbolically cut the ribbon during the kick off launch of the East African Breweries Limited promotion of the second edition of Win a Ride.

Subaru Impreza as an ultimate prize was inspired by the consumer’ passion points; bold, fresh, vibrant, cool, edgy, curious and definitely fun. The car debuts the Subaru Global Platform architecture that’s designed to deliver significantly higher levels of driving pleasure, agility, crash protection and ride comfort. The Impreza is equipped as standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, a lower center of gravity and revised suspension systems contribute to the biggest-ever leap in Subaru’s performance evolution.

Previous Morning sports highlights
Next Life and Business Mastery - Week 36: Pitfalls of Perfectionism
Tags EABLKBLSubaruSubaru ImprezaWIN A RIDE 2
Category Business

You might also like

Business 0 Comments

Afternoon Business News Highlights

Microsoft to connect Kenyan youth to global tech and business leaders Young entrepreneurs from Kenya are set to meet up with global innovators and business leaders at the NexTechAfrica conference

Business 0 Comments

OPEC plan to cut oil supply may cause rise in local fuel prices

Consumers in Kenya and other oil importing countries may experience a jump in fuel prices after Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC) plan to voluntarily cut crude oil supply by

Business 0 Comments

Afternoon business highlights

Train breakdowns haunt Kenya Railways Hundreds of commuters have in the recent past experienced transport inconveniences due to frequent breakdown of commuter trains. On Tuesday, hundreds of commuters were stranded

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply