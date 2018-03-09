Brewer sets aside over Ksh 11 Million for “Win-A-Ride 2” Campaign

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled a phase two nationwide campaign appreciating customers and targeting the spirits’ category which include Smirnoff, J&B, and Black & White whisky brands.

The twelve -week promotion dubbed ‘Win –a-Ride 2’ will see hundreds win daily and weekly prizes, with two ultimate winners driving off with brand new Subaru Imprezas worth over Kshs. 3.5 million each. Six other winners will take home Kshs. 250,000 each in the NCP that will also reward consumers daily.

Phase one of Win -A-Ride National Consumer Promotion (NCP) in 2016 saw a 37-year-old entrepreneur Owen Karanja Kirumba from Nairobi drive away with the Grand Prize of a brand new Subaru XV valued at Kshs. 4.2 million with a one-year comprehensive insurance cover.

Speaking, during the launch of the campaign, KBL Head of Spirits AnnJoy Muhoro said,

“We are very pleased to announce the second phase of the Win-a-Ride NCP following a successful campaign. The campaign is here to appreciate customers during the Easter season and prides in being the only campaign that targets to give equal winning opportunities to different brand consumers’’.

Ms. Muhoro explained that KBL is East Africa’s leading alcohol beverage business with an outstanding collection of brands. The Spirits category had a growth of 2.4% in 2017 financial results compared to the previous year. With these results, we are confident to say that we anticipate that Smirnoff will take the lion’s share of 95%-98% with 250ml SKU taking 75% of the participation.

To participate, consumers will be required to buy any bottle of the three participating brands, scratch the panel on the bottle to reveal the six-digit alphanumeric code then text the code to 22110.

Subaru Impreza as an ultimate prize was inspired by the consumer’ passion points; bold, fresh, vibrant, cool, edgy, curious and definitely fun. The car debuts the Subaru Global Platform architecture that’s designed to deliver significantly higher levels of driving pleasure, agility, crash protection and ride comfort. The Impreza is equipped as standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, a lower center of gravity and revised suspension systems contribute to the biggest-ever leap in Subaru’s performance evolution.