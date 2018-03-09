Afternoon sports highlights

Astori: Funeral sees Italy players and thousands of fans pay respects

Thousands of fans and representatives of every Serie A club have gathered in Florence for the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The Italy international defender died at the age of 31 on Sunday after a sudden illness.

Members of the Juventus squad that beat Tottenham on Wednesday night were in attendance, including Italy’s national team captain Gianluigi Buffon.

Astori will be buried in Bergamo, where he grew up and his parents still live.

Serena Williams beats Zarina Diyas in first round at Indian Wells

Former world number one Serena Williams won her first singles match on the WTA Tour for nearly 14 months as she returned after the birth of her child.

The American, 36, reached the second round at Indian Wells with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas.

It was her first singles match on the Tour since she won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.

“I’m a little rusty but it doesn’t matter,” said the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.

“It definitely wasn’t easy but it was good.”

Williams was given a standing ovation as she walked onto court.

Pyeongchang set for spectacular opening ceremony of Winter Paralympics

The largest ever Winter Paralympics will officially begin on Friday with the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A record 567 athletes from 48 countries, plus the ‘neutral Paralympic athlete’ delegation, will take part.

There will be 80 medals awarded in six sports – alpine skiing, snowboarding, Para-ice hockey, wheelchair curling and the nordic skiing disciplines of cross country and biathlon.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 GMT.