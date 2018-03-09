Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ruto defends Kariuki over KNH suspensions

Deputy President William Ruto has intervened in the ongoing back and forth accusations over the management of KNH. Ruto has instructed majority leader Aden Duale to meet with Health CS Sicily Kariuki and legislators calling for her sacking. Mr. Duale is expected to meet the CS first, then meet the MPs later in the day in a bid to settle the matter internally.

Katiba Institute in bid to block approval of 3 JSC nominees

Lobby group Katiba Institute has moved to court in a bid to stop President Uhiru Kenyatta from appointing three nominees to the Judicial Service Commission.

The institute says that the nomination of Professor Olive Mugenda, Patrick Gichohi and former CS Felix Koskei was not transparent .

“To allow them take oath and assume office will be in violation of the Constitution,” Katiba Director Hash Pal Ghai says.

State in plan to decongest prisons

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced plans by the government to seek for alternative correctional programmes as part of plans to decongest prisons.

The President also directed prisons department to launch income generating activities to help the government address the revenue crunch currently facing the country.

He says once the prisons start the income generating projects, the correctional facilities will stop depending on the exchequer.

Business Highlights

Treasury dismisses broke claims

The Treasury has dismissed claims that the government is broke. Treasury CS Henry Rotich says that the claims are “fake news”, citing the recent sh200 billion eurobond as evidence and a stability guarantee. On Wednesday, Rotich had mentioned a bid to trim budget expenditure as KRA failed to meet collection targets. He had also indicated an intention to cut on County Government funds allocations.

Former KQ boss re-enters aviation

Former Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze has reentered the aviation sector with an appointment as a non-executive chairman of Safarilink Aviation. This follows an ownership change at the aviation firm with Bridges Limited buying out ALS shares. This resulted in the relinquishing of the chair post by Captain Aslam Khan of ALS, leading to Ngunze’s appointment.

No Kenyan on Forbes rich list this year

Aliko Dangote, Mohammed All Amoudi, Mike Adenuga, Isabel does Santos and Patrice Motsepe have been ranked the richest individuals in Africa in this year’s Forbes Magazine wealth list. Strive Masiyiwa, Folorunsho Alakija and Mohammed Ibrahim have also made it to the lucrative list of the world’s top 2, 043 billionaires.

Sports highlights

Astori: Funeral sees Italy players and thousands of fans pay respects

Thousands of fans and representatives of every Serie A club have gathered in Florence for the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The Italy international defender died at the age of 31 on Sunday after a sudden illness.

Members of the Juventus squad that beat Tottenham on Wednesday night were in attendance, including Italy’s national team captain Gianluigi Buffon.

Astori will be buried in Bergamo, where he grew up and his parents still live.

Serena Williams beats Zarina Diyas in first round at Indian Wells

Former world number one Serena Williams won her first singles match on the WTA Tour for nearly 14 months as she returned after the birth of her child.

The American, 36, reached the second round at Indian Wells with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas.

It was her first singles match on the Tour since she won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.

“I’m a little rusty but it doesn’t matter,” said the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.

“It definitely wasn’t easy but it was good.”

Williams was given a standing ovation as she walked onto court.

Pyeongchang set for spectacular opening ceremony of Winter Paralympics

The largest ever Winter Paralympics will officially begin on Friday with the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A record 567 athletes from 48 countries, plus the ‘neutral Paralympic athlete’ delegation, will take part.

There will be 80 medals awarded in six sports – alpine skiing, snowboarding, Para-ice hockey, wheelchair curling and the nordic skiing disciplines of cross country and biathlon.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 GMT.