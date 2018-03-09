Afternoon business highlights

Treasury dismisses broke claims

The Treasury has dismissed claims that the government is broke. Treasury CS Henry Rotich says that the claims are “fake news”, citing the recent sh200 billion eurobond as evidence and a stability guarantee. On Wednesday, Rotich had mentioned a bid to trim budget expenditure as KRA failed to meet collection targets. He had also indicated an intention to cut on County Government funds allocations.

Former KQ boss re-enters aviation

Former Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze has reentered the aviation sector with an appointment as a non-executive chairman of Safarilink Aviation. This follows an ownership change at the aviation firm with Bridges Limited buying out ALS shares. This resulted in the relinquishing of the chair post by Captain Aslam Khan of ALS, leading to Ngunze’s appointment.

No Kenyan on Forbes rich list this year

Aliko Dangote, Mohammed All Amoudi, Mike Adenuga, Isabel does Santos and Patrice Motsepe have been ranked the richest individuals in Africa in this year’s Forbes Magazine wealth list. Strive Masiyiwa, Folorunsho Alakija and Mohammed Ibrahim have also made it to the lucrative list of the world’s top 2, 043 billionaires.