Timmy TDat debuts Radio Career

The future of Radio is here. NRG Radio went live on 91.3 FM with Timmy T Dat officially launching his Radio career on the station. The surprise radio debut by the Trikide hit maker will see him host a daily show dubbed “Transit” from 3.00pm – 7.00pm alongside celebrated Radio and TV presenter Mwalimu Rachel.

Timmy Tdat said he was excited to venture into radio and further progress his career as an entertainer. He also notified fans that he will still continue making music and they should watch out for his next projects.

The musician has released a number of hit songs in the past including Kasayole, Wembe, Wele wele, Blander, Nataka More,Yii Haa, Usiogope, Usinikazie, Shigidi, Tumekubali, Dus Nyau, and Trikide. He has also collaborated with other artists including Otile Brown and Khaligraph among others.

Mwalimu Rachel also expressed her excitement citing that she is ready to offer next level entertainment to her fans through the platform. Mwalimu who has been on our airwaves for a decade, brings with her the NRG and experience over the years. Her passion for engaging with and mentoring youth has seen her grow a huge following, where she always has a lesson or two to offer.

Timmy Tdat and Mwalimu Rachel become the very first presenters to officially launch the radio station as it seeks to revolutionalize the media industry in Kenya and Africa.

NRG Radio will offer the very best of the airwaves by providing a fused radio, digital and social experience that fuels #NRG!, a first of its kind.

Fans can now catch up on ‘What’s hot’, listen & watch live stream online to their favorite hits in genres such as Mashups, Dancehall, Trap, EDM, The latest of Local & African hits on 91.3 FM – 24/7.