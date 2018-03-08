Sports highlights – March 8, 2018

Kenyan champion Wanjiru set to defend London Marathon Title

London marathon defending champion Daniel Wanjiru is ready to retain his title when this year’s race will be held April 22. Wanjiru says that he is been given an all clear sign after an impromptu medical checkup in the Netherlands and will now focus his energies on training. Wanjiru finished second at the inaugural The Big Half marathon in London on Sunday.

Tottenham stunned as Spurs fall 1-2 to Juventus

Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League after Juventus scored twice in three minutes to win the second leg of their last-16 clash 2-1 at Wembley and secure a 4-3 aggregate victory. Heung-min Son’s 39th-minute opener looked to have put Spurs on track for the quarter-finals. But, despite looking to be on the ropes for much of the opening hour, Juve stunned the hosts as Gonzalo Higuain finished in the 64th minute and then played in Paulo Dybala to score the second shortly aftwerwards.

Man City move to quarter finals despite losing 2-1 to Basel

Man City have sealed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate score, despite losing 2-1 to Basel in the second leg. Pep Guardiola’s side held a 4-0 advantage from the first tie in Switzerland three weeks ago, and it took Gabriel Jesus just seven minutes to open the scoring as he made his first start since New Year’s Day. But 10 minutes later, Mohamed Elyounoussi equalised for Basel on the night before Michael Lang added the second in the 71st minute.