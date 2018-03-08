OP AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT PUBLICIST ‘ANYIKO OWOKO’ NAMED AMONG OKAYAFRICA’S #100WOMEN HONOREE LIST

East Africa’s leading Entertainment Publicist Anyiko Owoko (Kenya) has been selected as one of the 100 women honorees for Africa’s 2018 #OKAY100Women list – released 1st March 2018. In a letter, the OkayAfrica team congratulated Anyiko for her dedicated work and for being a promising talent within the genre of media. Under the #OKAY100Women list Anyiko is included in Africa’s Top 10 Women in Media, alongside other honorees in nine other categories including Music, Arts, Business, Sports + Wellness and Activism.​​​​

“I am so humbled to be among OkayAfrica’s 2018 #OKAY100Women list and to be recognized by such a global authority in the field of Arts and Culture. Thank you OkayAfrica team for the recognition. I applaud you for celebrating exceptional African women from different fields. This is so important because women continuously play key roles at development and innovation but it’s not always seen as that by the society at large,” Anyiko said

Anyiko is celebrated for her role in the media space. She has worked as Publicist of Coke Studio Africa for three years now. She also heads content at NotJustOk.com/EastAfrica She recently curated a ‘Kenyan Vibes’ Playlist for Apple Music (Feb, 2018). She is a monthly columnist for YUMMY Magazine and occasionally contributes for Kenya’s Daily Nation.During her 10-year stint as Publicist of Sauti Sol, Anyiko played a crucial role in building the brand and image of the group – today one of Africa’s biggest bands.