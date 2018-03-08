Evening news headlines

News highlights

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati summoned to testify in Solomon Gichira attempted suicide case

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been summoned by a Nairobi court has, along with six other officials to give evidence on a case concerning politician Solomon Gichira. Gichiria, who was an independent presidential candidate in 2017, was arrested for attempting to jump out of a window from the sixth floor of the IEBC’s office on May, 27 2017. He is charged with attempting to kill himself, creating disturbance and destroying IEBC property worth Ksh134,386. The case was to be heard on Thursday but it could not proceed because of the absence of the witnesses.

Government to dedicate more resources to reform Kenya’s criminal justice system

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said his administration will dedicate more resources to reform Kenya’s criminal justice system to make it more effective. The President said all agencies involved in the criminal justice system require more resources because of the growing populations they have to serve and the changes in technologies that also affect the nature of crimes they have to deal with. While pledging that the Government will increase resources allocated to relevant agencies, the President said institutions like the Kenya Prisons are allowed and should engage in income generating activities.

KNH officials bow to pressure and lifts suspension of medics following protests

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has revoked the suspension of the medics involved in the recent brain surgery mix up. This followed a meeting between the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board and the KNH Board that sought to provide a solution which will enable services to be restored at the referral hospital. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the hospital’s Board of Directors Chairman Mark Bor described the move as a sign of good faith which showed their commitment to end the suffering of many patients and address doctors’ concerns.

Business highlights

Treeasury says women awarded 30,000 government tenders worth Ksh34 billion since 2013

Women entrepreneurs have received 30,205 tenders worth Sh34 billion since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to set aside 30 percent Government procurement budget to special groups in 2013. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says a total of 31,946 women enterprises have been registered under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) program which aims to facilitate enterprises owned by women, youth and persons with disabilities. Speaking at the third Girls Matter conference at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Rotich said 82,158 enterprises have been registered under the program including the women enterprises, 46, 538 youth business and 3,774 person with disabilities enterprises.

Safarilink Aviation appoints former KQ boss as non-executive Chairman

Safarilink Aviation has appointed former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze as the new non-executive Chairman of the company with effect from March 2018. Mr. Ngunze succeeds the outgoing Chairman Captain Aslam Khan of ALS Ltd, who has served in the same capacity since the Company started in 2004. John Buckley, Managing Director, Safarilink Aviation has said Captain Khan was highly instrumental in the growth and expansion of Safarilink over his tenure over the past 14 years.

Treasury refutes claims that government is broke

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has dismissed recent reports that the government is broke Speaking earlier today, Rotich cited the recent Ksh200 billion Eurobond as proof. He argued that investors would not pump cash into the country if it were not doing well.

Sports highlights

Everton Full-Back Seamus Coleman returns to Ireland squad

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendly against Turkey later this month following his recovery from a long-term injury. Coleman suffered a double leg fracture playing for the Republic against Wales in March 2017 but, after proving his fitness having played three times for Sam Allardyce’s side since the turn of the year, he will return to the international fold, hoping to feature in Antalya on March 23.

Romelu Lukaku says he is Jose Mourinho’s ‘sergeant’ at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku believes Jose Mourinho sees him his as “his sergeant on the pitch” in an exclusive chat with Thierry Henry, ahead of Manchester United v Liverpool. The old foes – separated by just two points – clash on Saturday. One man likely to be at the forefront of the action is Lukaku.

Arsenal battling ‘negative spiral’ after run of defeats, says team Centre-Back Laurent Koscielny

Arsenal are struggling to recover from a “negative spiral” caused by four successive defeats, Gunners centre-back Laurent Koscielny says. A pair of losses to Manchester City either side of defeats by Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK and Brighton have heaped pressure on boss Arsene Wenger. Arsenal face AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday at the San Siro.