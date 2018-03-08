Airtel Kenya launches new affordable postpaid bundle with blended offerings

Telecommunications service provider Airtel Kenya has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS. The smart bundles offer a great value of up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings that meet all the requirements of customers.

The new smart postpaid plans aimed at heavy data, SMS and voice users offer minutes and SMS that can be used within Airtel and to other networks. The smart postpaid plans enable customers to roll over unused data from the previous month onto the next.

Airtel customers can purchase the smart bundles valid for 30 days from Airtel shops for an affordable price of Kshs.1,499/- and Kshs.2,999/- with a deposit equivalent to one month’s cost of the preferred plan. The plans are available to individuals, students, heavy social users, entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals and corporates.

Airtel Kenya CEO Prasanta Das Sarma said in a statement,

“We remain committed to stimulating growth and competition in the market through our innovative products and services. Our smart postpaid bundle plans are aimed at offering value for money, convenience and peace of mind to all our customers.”

The new smart postpaid rates offer a competitive advantage in comparison to other postpaid products. Currently, Airtel offers the best value for voice and data in comparison to equivalent products in the market and this continues to solidify Airtel’s position as the most affordable network in Kenya.

Airtel offers fast speed mobile internet connectivity and voice services on its 3G network across the country. Its 4G network is currently undergoing testing with an imminent official launch, ensuring fastest speeds at the most affordable rates in the Kenyan market.