Airtel Kenya launches new affordable postpaid bundle with blended offerings

Telecommunications service provider Airtel Kenya has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS. The smart bundles offer a great value of up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings that meet all the requirements of customers.
The new smart postpaid plans aimed at heavy data, SMS and voice users offer minutes and SMS that can be used within Airtel and to other networks. The smart postpaid plans enable customers to roll over unused data from the previous month onto the next.
Airtel customers can purchase the smart bundles valid for 30 days from Airtel shops for an affordable price of Kshs.1,499/- and Kshs.2,999/- with a deposit equivalent to one month’s cost of the preferred plan. The plans are available to individuals, students, heavy social users, entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals and corporates.
Airtel Kenya CEO Prasanta Das Sarma said in a statement,
“We remain committed to stimulating growth and competition in the market through our innovative products and services. Our smart postpaid bundle plans are aimed at offering value for money, convenience and peace of mind to all our customers.”
The new smart postpaid rates offer a competitive advantage in comparison to other postpaid products. Currently, Airtel offers the best value for voice and data in comparison to equivalent products in the market and this continues to solidify Airtel’s position as the most affordable network in Kenya.
Airtel offers fast speed mobile internet connectivity and voice services on its 3G network across the country. Its 4G network is currently undergoing testing with an imminent official launch, ensuring fastest speeds at the most affordable rates in the Kenyan market.
You might also like
Business highlights – August 28 2017 – OLX introduces tougher verification measures for electronic sellers
Uber appoints Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO: Online hailing firm Uber has picked Dara Khosrowshahi as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) to replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick. The 48-year-old
Kenya Airways posts Sh26.2 billion loss as carrier’s turnaround strategy soldiers on
National carrier Kenya Airways Ltd (KQ) has posted a loss (after taxes) of Sh26.2 billion for the year ended March 31, up from Sh25.7 billion the previous year. KQ also
The future of retail investment is in the development of convenience outlets, says Fusion Capital report
Private equity firm, Fusion Capital sees convenient retail as having its place in the Kenya real estate play. Over the past 10 years investors have been scrambling to develop state
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!