Afternoon sports highlights – March 8, 2018

England Women lose to USA in SheBelieves Cup finale

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley scored an own goal as England Women suffered a 1-0 defeat to the United States, who reclaimed the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. The Lionesses were hoping to take away one point from the match to win the title, but after confusion in defence in the 58th minute, a clearance attempt by Millie Bright hit keeper Bardsley to give their American hosts the advantage. England continued to pile on the pressure and an equaliser nearly arrived late in the game as Ellen White’s header came within inches of the goal, but bounced off the inside post.

Leeds fall 0-3 to Wolverhampton

Wolves won 3-0 at Leeds to restore their six-point lead on Wednesday. Romain Saiss, Willy Boly and substitute Benik Afobe all scored as Wolves ended their three-game winless run and got their title bid back on track. Leeds, meanwhile, now have just one win in six games under Paul Heckingbottom and stay 13th in the table, nine points off the play-off places.

Midfielder Emre Can to decide his future at Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says he has reportedly blocked all negotiations over his future until the end of the season in order to focus on his football. Can is out of contract in the summer and has been widely linked with a free transfer to Serie A champions Juventus. The 24-year-old is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club but insists he has yet to decide his future and could remain at Liverpool for next season.