Afternoon business highlights – March 8, 2018

Kenya asks IMF for 6-month extension on $1.5 billion standby loan
Kenya has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend its $1.5 billion standby credit facility that is expiring this month for a further six months, the IMF said on Wednesday. The IMF said last month that Kenya had lost access to the funds meant to cushion it against unforeseen external shocks last June because of a failure to complete a review of the programme. In a statement issued at the end of a mission to Nairobi, the IMF said the new request for an extension will be put to the board before the facility expires on March 13. The IMF said the government had committed to reduce the fiscal deficit and substantially modify interest controls, imposed on banks in 2016, which have been partly blamed for choking private sector credit growth.
Government to cut allocation to counties due to a Sh70 billion shortfall
The National Treasury has admitted that the government is running low on funds and has a deficit of Sh70 billion in its 2017/2018 financial year budgetary allocations for the counties. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says the prolonged electioneering period for resulted in a slowdown in business activity, in turn, curtailing the expected revenue collection in the 2017/18 financial year. In his presentation to the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget, Rotich has also blamed the drought for the shortfall in revenue collected by Kenya Revenue Authority.
US State Secretary urges African countries to weigh Chinese loans carefully
United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has today told African countries to weigh Chinese loans carefully, while adding that Washington was not trying to keep Chinese investment away from the continent. Tillerson is seeking to bolster security alliances on a continent increasingly turning to Beijing for aid and trade.
