Sports highlights- March 7, 2018

Kenya Pipeline outclass Egyptian Shams

Kenyan champions Kenya Pipeline opened their Women’s African club Championship campaign with a bang after outclassing 2018 runner up Shams of Egypt by straight sets in a match played at Ahly Hall on Tuesday.Pipeline showed consistency as they overcame Shams 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) in 84 minutes in Pool C.Shams led regularly in the first set as they were near to win the set when Pipeline rebounded to win narrowly 25-23.

Aston Villa cruise past Sunderland

Aston Villa kept up the pressure on Wolves and Cardiff City in the Championship’s automatic promotion places as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland.Steve Bruce enjoyed a successful return to the Stadium of Light as goals from Lewis Grabban and James Chester and a Bryan Oviedo own goal kept Villa in third position.Sunderland’s defeat keeps them rooted to the foot of the table, four points adrift of safety, and means they now have just 10 matches to save their Championship status.

Liverpool belong in Champions League quarter-finals, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are back where they belong after they reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008/09 with victory over Porto.Having won the first leg 5-0 in Portugal, Liverpool eased into the last eight with a goalless draw at Anfield on Tuesday.”It feels really good,” said Klopp. “I think this year we belong there to be honest, it should not be a big surprise.