Newspaper summaries – March 7, 2018

IEBC on the firing line in scramble for vote blocks

The opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) has now trained its guns on the electoral commission, saying the agency should not conduct the upcoming review of constituency boundaries.Constituency boundaries are generally a testy affair in Kenyan politics as the country’s electoral processes rely heavily on these artificial zones which are, in essence, vote baskets for politicians.The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) plans to review constituency borders after a population census next year.

Legal hurdle stands in the way of multi-billion-shilling oil exports project

As British oil explorer Tullow sets up equipment in Turkana oilfields to separate crude oil from impurities ahead of early export, the government has opened a national debate on how the newfound petrodollars should be shared.The Ministry of Petroleum expects the oil receipts to beef up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, strengthening the shilling and making imports like cars and machinery cheaper in local currency terms.However, the ministry says this will not happen until the Petroleum Bill, which lays out the framework for exploiting the new wealth, goes through public scrutiny before it is discussed by Parliament.

Kenya rejects ex-envoys’ calls for US mediation in political dispute

The government has rejected calls to have the United States intervene in the current political standoff pitting it against the opposition.Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said there was no need for negotiations since Kenya has successfully gone through its five-year electoral cycle and is now focused on serving her citizens.He was responding to an article published late last month by former US ambassadors to Kenya Johnnie Carson and Mark Bellamy in which they called for US intervention in Kenya.

ODM suffers blow after losing two seats in Kilifi County

The Orange Democratic Party that swept all the seats in Kilifi County has suffered a blow after a magistrate’s court in Malindi nullified elections of two of its Members of the County Assembly. Senior Resident Magistrate Corrilius Nyawiri nullified the elections of Ganda MCA Abdulrahman Omar and his Shella ward counterpart Kadenge Mwathethe on Tuesday saying that the August 8 2017 elections that propelled these MCAs to power were marred with irregularities. He also slapped the two together with the IEBC and Malindi Returning Officer Masha Sudi with Sh2 million for each petition.

Top security organ ordered TV switch off

The decision to shut down three television stations was made by the National Security Council chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The three – KTN News, NTV and Citizen TV – were switched off during Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing in’ as ‘people’s president’ on January 30. Appearing before a Senate committee on Tuesday, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru absolved himself from blame, saying he was not behind the shut-down.

NASA opens new battle with IEBC

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has demanded the shelving of electoral boundary reviews until a new elections body is in place. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has requested Sh8 billion to fund constituency and ward boundary reviews across the country. The reviews were set to begin last month and end in August 2021, a year to the next General Election. The exercise has now been thrown into uncertainty after NASA principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula said yesterday they did not have faith in IEBC as currently constituted.

IEBC inflated kit maintenance tender threefold, auditor report

The electoral commission is on the spot over illegally varying contract content to three times the quoted amount leading to loss of millions of taxpayers’ money.Auditor General Edward Ouko says the IEBC inflated the tender for the procurement of Biometric Voter Registration system vendor support and maintenance services over and above the amount quoted by the winning firm.In his 2015-16 audit report, Ouko says the IEBC illegally altered and varied the contract amount from Sh31.7 million quoted by the same vendor in 2012 to an inflated price of Sh93.3 million per year.

Mother sues Nairobi Hospital for negligence

A mother has sued Nairobi Hospital and one of its doctors for negligence following a botched caesarean section.Naomi Mwangi claims the doctor perforated her colon. She has also accused the hospital of detaining her after she failed to clear a bill of more than Sh2 million.In documents filed at the High Court on Tuesday, Mwangi says she attended antenatal clinic at the hospital.

Health staff upset by grand office for CS

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has caused a stir at the ministry’s headquarters after displacing senior staff to set up a magnificent office.The CS ordered Afya House’s seventh floor cleared to establish what insiders describe as a grand office that puts into question the government’s commitment to financial prudence.Sources indicate the CS and her charges intend to occupy three-quarters of the entire two-wing floor – complete with a kitchen, meeting rooms and a changing room.

Job loss fears amid threat of staff changes at port

The State’s plan to streamline management at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) with more major staff changes has left dock workers in fear of looming job losses.However, although KPA chairman Marsden Madoka hinted at more changes at East Africa’s largest port, he has distanced the Authority’s management from responsibility. A section of unionisable employees fear they might be rendered jobless due to the government’s insistence that importers transport their cargo via rail.

Express Kenya resumes trading on NSE

Trading on Express Kenya shares has resumed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) after a three month suspension following a takeover bid by the firm’s CEO Hector Diniz.The NSE announced Tuesday in a notice that the suspension was lifted effective March 5, although the notice was silent on how far the offer has proceeded or the reason for the lifting of the suspension.The stock immediately rallied after resuming trading on Monday closing the day 9.3 per cent up at Sh4.10. On Tuesday, it was up again by a near maximum 9.8 per cent or 40 cents to Sh4.50 by midday.

Growth figures split experts

Economists are divided over the extent to which economic activities will recover from last year’s slowdown, largely because of uncertainties over agricultural production and growth in loans to the private sector.The crippling effect of drought, political tensions and the law capping loan charges by commercial banks pulled down growth in 2017 to estimated 4.7-4.8 per cent, the lowest since 2012.