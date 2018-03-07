News headlines

News highlights



Labour Ministry urged to intervene in strikes at KNH

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on the Ministry of Labour to intervene in the ongoing strikes at the Kenyatta National Hospital so that services at the largest referral hospital in the country can resume.Atwoli has also raised concerns over the emerging labour unrest and urged unions to follow the industrial relations machinery before going on strike. He has also urged the Ministry of Labour to appoint a conciliator to help resolve the underlying concerns.

Governors lay ground for universal healthcare

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday met governors and discussed implementation of universal healthcare for all, a key plank of his priorities in his second and final term.The execution agenda includes a pilot for 100 per cent access to universal healthcare in four counties, in a programme supported by the national government.A number of other counties have come forward for the trial of the programme as well, and are fleshing out details of how it will be done.

Kenya tells US to back off country’s internal affairs

Kenya’s government has dismissed calls for US intervention in Kenya’s internal affairs made by two former American diplomats as absurd and unacceptable. Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Ambassador Macharia Kamau, in a dispatch to newsrooms on Tuesday said the appeal by Ambassadors Mark Bellamy and Johnnie Carson, both of whom have previously served as US envoys to Kenya, was a clear demonstration of preconceived notions and stereotypes Western diplomats have on the continent. Kamau said Kenya had in fact healed from a divisive political period witnessed in last year’s presidential elections.

Business highlights

GE programme to empower social entrepreneurs

US-based multinational company, GE has announced its commitment to equipping more social entrepreneurs in the area of healthcare on the continent of Africa. Through its healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, the firm plans to build capacity through training and mentorship in a bid to scale impact and improve healthcare on the continent.So far over 11 firms from across the continent have benefited from the program with two groups graduating.

HFC signs Ksh1.5 billion credit facility with Arab investors

HFC, HF Group’s banking and property finance subsidiary, has signed a Ksh1.5 billion financing facility with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for improving HFC’s working capital and for onward lending to the SME sector.HFC Managing Director Sam Waweru says the credit line will play a pivotal role in the growth of HFC’s banking and specifically in financing the working capital and expansion of the bank’s growing SME customer base.

Kenya halts imports of ready-to-eat meats from South Africa

Kenya stopped imports of ready-to-eat meats from South Africa on Tuesday, the Kenyan ministry of health said, after the world’s worst listeria outbreak in the southern African nation.The outbreak has killed 180 people in the past year and other African nations such as Zambia have also banned South African meat imports due to worries over its potential spread.In a letter signed by the director of public health, Kepha Ombacho, the Kenyan health ministry also ordered the recall of imports that were already in the market as a precautionary measure.

Sports highlights

Kenya Pipeline outclass Egyptian Shams

Kenyan champions Kenya Pipeline opened their Women’s African club Championship campaign with a bang after outclassing 2018 runner up Shams of Egypt by straight sets in a match played at Ahly Hall on Tuesday.Pipeline showed consistency as they overcame Shams 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) in 84 minutes in Pool C.Shams led regularly in the first set as they were near to win the set when Pipeline rebounded to win narrowly 25-23.

Aston Villa cruise past Sunderland

Aston Villa kept up the pressure on Wolves and Cardiff City in the Championship’s automatic promotion places as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland.Steve Bruce enjoyed a successful return to the Stadium of Light as goals from Lewis Grabban and James Chester and a Bryan Oviedo own goal kept Villa in third position.Sunderland’s defeat keeps them rooted to the foot of the table, four points adrift of safety, and means they now have just 10 matches to save their Championship status.

Liverpool belong in Champions League quarter-finals, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are back where they belong after they reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008/09 with victory over Porto.Having won the first leg 5-0 in Portugal, Liverpool eased into the last eight with a goalless draw at Anfield on Tuesday.”It feels really good,” said Klopp. “I think this year we belong there to be honest, it should not be a big surprise.