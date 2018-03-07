Evening news headlines

News Highlights

Police place Ksh1 million bounty on man behind Mt Elgon killings

Police have placed a Ksh1 million bounty on Timothy Kiptanui Kitai the alleged mastermind behind the latest wave of killings in Mount Elgon area of Bungoma County. The suspect, alias Cheparkach, is believed to be behind the indiscriminate killings, especially in Cheptais sub-county, where the government imposed a dusk-till-dawn curfew Tuesday. Authorities have urged members of the public to provide information that may lead to his arrest. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Poisons Board warns public of fake antivenom

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has today notified the general public of falsified and unregistered anti sanke venom products in circulation. The Board has cited ‘Puff Udder’ and ‘Ant Venom’ – a product has no manufacturing, dosage and instruction for use details – as the unregistered products. Members of the public, health workers, health establishments including chemists and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant. PPB is the drug regulatory authority established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act Cap 244 laws of Kenya. The Board has the sole responsibility to protect the health of the public by regulating the profession of pharmacy and ensuring quality, safety and efficacy of medical products and Health technologies.

Kenya eyes 15% forest cover by 2022

Kenya’s Environment Ministry has launched an ambitious project aimed at increasing the country’s forest cover from the current 7% to 15% by the year 2022. Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko made the announcement on Wednesday when he launched a national tree planting exercise along Nairobi’s Southern bypass. He said the government was working on modalities of setting aside a national tree planting day in a bid to create awareness on forest conservation.

Business highlights

China Harzone Industry Corp to set up branch in Kenya

China Harzone Industry Corp Ltd says it plans to set up new branch named Harzone Industry Kenya Corp Limited in Kenya with registered capital of about 630,000 yuan (Ksh10.1 million). The company researches, manufactures, and sells emergency traffic engineering equipment in China. It also provides ribbon, elevated, and power pontoon bridges, as well as floating bridges and emergency mobile wharfs; and combined engineering and steam cushion transport ships.

Funguo Investments acquires majority stake in Kwale fruit processing firm

Funguo Investments Limited has acquired a majority stake in Feastfoods Processors Limited, a food processing company that processes fruit juice puree and concentrates in Kwale County. The Ksh1 billion deal will see Funguo Investments Limited own 51 percent stake of Feastfoods, a company set to produce puree and concentrates of mango, pineapple, and passion from locally grown fruits, mainly from Kwale County as well as other counties in the Coastal and lower Eastern regions.

Brazil sets sights on Kenya’s cotton sector

Brazil is looking to step up its partnership with Kenya in cotton production as well as promote trade and economic cooperation between the two countries through business missions. Brazil is keen on boosting its cooperation to enhance Kenya’s capacity in cotton production under an initiative that also includes Tanzania and Burundi, Ambassador Fernando Coimbra said. Amb. Coimbra was among five new ambassadors who today presented credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, at the start of their mission in Kenya.

Sports highlights

Liverpool do not fear Manchester United, says Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has backed Liverpool to win against any team in the world – including Manchester United on Saturday. Liverpool are just two points behind second-placed United ahead of their visit to Old Trafford. With a place in the Champions League quarter finals secured after a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto on Tuesday, Mane – who has scored five goals in his last four games – revealed confidence is high in the Liverpool dressing room.

AS Monaco and France national team star Thomas Lemar may move to Ansfield

Long-term Liverpool transfer target Thomas Lemar appears to be closing in on a move to Anfield. The Reds tried to sign the 2017 Ligue 1 title winner last summer but Monaco rejected their off. Arsenal made a last-ditch bid but were, again, unsuccessful. Now, according to reports, Liverpool and Monaco have agreed a deal in principle to bring the 22-year-old French international to the Premier League.

Defender Winston Reid out for remainder of West Ham’s season with knee injury

West Ham Defender Winston Reid will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he picked up in the 4-1 defeat to Swansea last weekend, Sky Sports News understands. Reid was taken to hospital after twisting his knee in the 27th minute and received oxygen on the pitch after also being knocked unconscious.