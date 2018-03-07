Business highlights- March 7, 2018

GE programme to empower social entrepreneurs
US-based multinational company, GE has announced its commitment to equipping more social entrepreneurs in the area of healthcare on the continent of Africa. Through its healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, the firm plans to build capacity through training and mentorship in a bid to scale impact and improve healthcare on the continent.So far over 11 firms from across the continent have benefited from the program with two groups graduating.
HFC signs Ksh1.5 billion credit facility with Arab investors
HFC, HF Group’s banking and property finance subsidiary, has signed a Ksh1.5 billion financing facility with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for improving HFC’s working capital and for onward lending to the SME sector.HFC Managing Director Sam Waweru says the credit line will play a pivotal role in the growth of HFC’s banking and specifically in financing the working capital and expansion of the bank’s growing SME customer base.
Kenya halts imports of ready-to-eat meats from South Africa
Kenya stopped imports of ready-to-eat meats from South Africa on Tuesday, the Kenyan ministry of health said, after the world’s worst listeria outbreak in the southern African nation.The outbreak has killed 180 people in the past year and other African nations such as Zambia have also banned South African meat imports due to worries over its potential spread.In a letter signed by the director of public health, Kepha Ombacho, the Kenyan health ministry also ordered the recall of imports that were already in the market as a precautionary measure.
Journalists protest against attacks
Journalists across the country today held peaceful demonstrations to register their displeasure with the shrinking media space and protest against increased attacks on their colleagues. They expressed fears that
African flower growers threaten to dethrone Netherlands as world’s top auction house
Flower growers in Africa and elsewhere are increasingly selling their product directly to buyers, threatening The Netherland’s horticulture sector. According to recent reports, the Netherlands is therefore fighting to retain
News highlights July 31 2017
IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando found dead at City Mortuary IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday has been found dead at City Mortuary. Reports
