Afternoon sports highlights – March 7, 2018

Man Utd to battle Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham for Abdoulaye Doucoure

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, but face competition for the 25-year-old French midfielder from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal. Manchester United are keen to sign Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, but face competition for the 25-year-old French midfielder from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal

Riyad Mahrez denies retirement claims

A statement announcing Riyad Mahrez’s retirement from football was a result of his Facebook account being hacked. Mahrez has vowed to give everything for Leicester after scoring a 97th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth on Saturday – his first goal since Manchester City failed with four bids to sign him in the January transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to land personal Ksh280 million bonus if Manchester United win Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to land a personal £2 million (Ksh280 million) bonus if Manchester United win the Champions League this season. He has made just one appearance in Europe’s top competition against Basel back in November. But the 36-year-old took a major pay cut on his previous £365,000 (Ksh51.3 million)-a-week deal when he signed a one-year contract in August, last year. And while he now is on around £180,000-a-week, he has a lucrative bonus structure to top up his wage packet.