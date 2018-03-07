Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

H1N1 virus reported in Laikipia County

Laikipia County health officials have confirmed the presence of the H1N1 Prototype 9 Influenza virus among some patients who are being treated of severe flu. This is after samples taken from patients at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital were confirmed to have the virus. Health facilities in the region and the neighbouring areas have now been put on a high alert. Laikipia County Director of Health and Sanitation Dr Donald Moghoi said that in the last two weeks patients have been seeking services with high fever, dry cough, sore throat and general body weakness which are signs of the virus.

Food and Agriculture Organization to spearhead conservation of water catchments in Taita Taveta

The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will partner with the Taita Taveta County Government to promote conservation of water catchment areas while promoting alternative sources of livelihood to reduce environment degradation. Lands and Water officer Michael Gitonga said during a meeting with county officials yesterday that through the partnership, FAO intends to minimize tree cutting and put in place sustainable solutions while empowering the locals.

Vice Chancellors Committee appeals to lecturers to call off strike

The Vice Chancellor’s Committee of Public Universities has appealed to striking lecturers to return to work. The Committee today told the dons to allow more time for consultation and negotiations. Meanwhile, the lecturers have accused the VCs committee of frustrating their efforts to strike a deal with the government.

Business highlights

Nakumatt loses City Mall Mombasa space due to Ksh27.8 million rent arrears

Nakumatt Supermarket has lost its retail space ar the City Mall in Mombasa over a Ksh27.8 million debt. Police and auctioneers have evicted staff and removed goods worth millions from the store over unpaid rent, service charges and unpaid promotion fees. The eviction follows a court order by Mombasa Court that also ordered the supermarket to pay all outstanding balances and payments accrued at the date of eviction.

JKIA named best improved airport in Africa

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been awarded the best-improved airport in Africa by the Airports Council International (ACI). The world Airports body has singled out JKIA’s improved customer service based on the responses from passengers captured by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey. Kenya Airports Authority’s Managing Director, Jonny Andersen says JKIA is currently undergoing major reorganisation and modernisation works set to stamp its position as a regional hub.

More protests planned over railway passing through national park

A section of demonstrators plan to protest against the standard gauge railway line being built inside Nairobi National Park, which they say threatens wildlife and people in Kenya, after their case was dismissed on Tuesday. A court said that it cannot stop construction of a 6 km railway bridge, which the China Road and Bridge Corporation started building last month through the capital’s sprawling sanctuary for lions, giraffes and zebras.

Sports highlights

Man Utd to battle Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham for Abdoulaye Doucoure

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, but face competition for the 25-year-old French midfielder from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Riyad Mahrez denies retirement claims

A statement announcing Riyad Mahrez’s retirement from football was a result of his Facebook account being hacked. Mahrez has vowed to give everything for Leicester after scoring a 97th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth on Saturday – his first goal since Manchester City failed with four bids to sign him in the January transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to land personal Ksh280 million bonus if Manchester United win Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to land a personal £2 million (Ksh280 million) bonus if Manchester United win the Champions League this season. He has made just one appearance in Europe’s top competition against Basel back in November. But the 36-year-old took a major pay cut on his previous £365,000 (Ksh51.3 million)-a-week deal when he signed a one-year contract in August, last year. And while he now is on around £180,000-a-week, he has a lucrative bonus structure to top up his wage packet.