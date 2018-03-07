Afternoon business highlights – March 7, 2018

Nakumatt loses City Mall Mombasa space due to Ksh27.8 million rent arrears

Nakumatt Supermarket has lost its retail space ar the City Mall in Mombasa over a Ksh27.8 million debt. Police and auctioneers have evicted staff and removed goods worth millions from the store over unpaid rent, service charges and unpaid promotion fees. The eviction follows a court order by Mombasa Court that also ordered the supermarket to pay all outstanding balances and payments accrued at the date of eviction.

JKIA named best improved airport in Africa

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been awarded the best-improved airport in Africa by the Airports Council International (ACI). The world Airports body has singled out JKIA’s improved customer service based on the responses from passengers captured by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey. Kenya Airports Authority’s Managing Director, Jonny Andersen says JKIA is currently undergoing major reorganisation and modernisation works set to stamp its position as a regional hub.

More protests planned over railway passing through national park

A section of demonstrators plan to protest against the standard gauge railway line being built inside Nairobi National Park, which they say threatens wildlife and people in Kenya, after their case was dismissed on Tuesday. A court said that it cannot stop construction of a 6 km railway bridge, which the China Road and Bridge Corporation started building last month through the capital’s sprawling sanctuary for lions, giraffes and zebras.