Sports highlights – March 6, 2018

Kenya Pipeline prepare to face Egyptian rivals El Shams

Seven-time African Women Volleyball Club Champions Kenya Pipeline will begin their journey to break a 13-year wait for their eighth title when they take on hosts El Shams in the opening day of the 2018 edition in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. El Shams will be the toughest opposition for Pipeline in the group stages with the Egyptians having reached last year’s final losing 3-2 to eventual champions Carthage of Tunisia. Pipeline, and by extension Kenya Prisons have been placed in relatively manageable pools for the championship which will climax on March 16.

Man United make comeback as Crystal Palace fall 2-3 to Red Devils

Nemanja Matic scored a stunning injury-time winner to complete a majestic comeback as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Monday night. Palace’s last league win over United came in 1991 but goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt seemed to have put the hosts in a commanding position. However, United came roaring back in the second half as Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku and a 30-yard dipping volley from Matic made it United’s night.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge for displaying yellow ribbon

Pep Guardiola has accepted his FA charge for wearing a yellow ribbon to support those campaigning for Catalan independence – which English football’s governing body deemed to be a political symbol. Manchester City’s position is that by accepting the charge, Guardiola is not apologising for wearing the ribbon, but instead observing the rules of the FA. The City manager did not wear it during yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea, instead replacing the ribbon with a yellow daffodil in support of the Marie Curie cancer charity.