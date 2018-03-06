Newspaper summaries – March 6, 2018

Daily Nation

Raila team roots for Bomas draft power sharing formula

The four Nasa principals Monday closed ranks to set the ground for constitutional change around the Bomas Draft. They would like the country to not only have an elected president and a deputy, but also an appointed prime minister, who will head the Cabinet. However, the draft that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) is now rooting for could be a long way coming as it was altered drastically after the Bomas talks in 2005, leading to the rejection of the final document in a national referendum opposed by Mr Raila Odinga, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr William Ruto, now the President and Deputy President, respectively.

Nairobi residents at risk as food testing labs lack chemicals

Food in Nairobi has been going uninspected for months because the county lacks capacity to conduct the randomised testing necessary to maintain food safety standards, the Daily Nation can report. The city’s Executive Committee member in charge of health, Mr Hitan Majevda, said Monday that the six laboratories meant to conduct the tests have been out of commission due to lack of appropriate chemicals.

Judiciary might have wasted Sh600m for courts – Report

The Judiciary might have wasted up to Sh600 million through blunders in the construction of courts across the country, according to the latest report of the Auditor-General. The report details instances in Mombasa, Narok, Lodwar and Embu, where questions arose after more than Sh621 million was spent construct or refurbish court buildings. The report says that as much as the Judiciary endeavoured to take justice closer to the people by putting up court buildings, the process was not smooth and money could have been wasted and the original goal not accomplished.

The Standard

NCIC hunt for musicians who released hate song over Kitui charcoal ban

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is looking for two musicians accused of incitement after Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu banned charcoal trading. Commission chairman Francis ole Kaparo said the “provocative” song the musicians released recently about the ban was a major concern. The controversy emerged after Ms Ngilu banned charcoal trading in the region and ordered the impounding of any vehicle found transporting charcoal from the county.

Governor Nyongo- nephews’ family property row deepens

The multi-million family property row pitting Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his nephews has deepened after Nyong’o dismissed them as not being part of the beneficiaries. The development comes after an attempt to settle the matter out of court as directed by Justice Thrispisa Cherere early this year delayed. In the case, Nyongo’s nephews Geoffrey Omondi Nyong’o and Kenneth Odhiambo Okuthe sued the governor and his sister Nyagoy Nyong’o for leaving out some relatives in the list of beneficiaries to his father’s expansive estate.

This is pure State persecution, says Wanjigi’s family

The family of businessman Jimi Wanjigi has accused the Government of persecuting them over their closeness with Opposition Raila Odinga. Yesterday, the businessman’s 87-year-old father obtained orders stopping his prosecution Justice Roseline Aburili stopped the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nyeri from summoning or charging James Maina Wanjigi, pending the hearing and determination of a suit he filed opposing the intended prosecution.

The Star

Taxpayers lost Sh800 million in unaccounted for expenditures

Taxpayers lost more than Sh800 million during the 2015/2016 financial year, a report by the Auditor General shows. The auditor unearthed fraud as ministries failed to provide receipts to back their expenditure. The report exposed a syndicate in which 2,213 computers for public secondary schools valued at Sh153.8 million cannot be accounted for. The statement of receipts and payments for the year showed that the ministry bought 3,320 computers for public secondary schools at a cost of Sh230.7 million.

Governors back Ngilu in her war on charcoal trade

Governors yesterday resolved to be in the forefront in the war against deforestation. In a statement, Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok said they are concerned with increased logging in the country’s water catchment areas. He said the Council will work with the Environment ministry to create a policy for enforcement of logging regulations.

New audit confirms Sh5 billion Afya House scandal

Auditor General Edward Ouko has confirmed most details of the 2016 infamous Sh5 billion Afya House scandal. In a new report, Ouko has put on the spot the Ministry of Health for paying Sh800 million for the procurement of some 100 portable clinics before they were installed, commissioned and handed over. The auditor has termed the move a flagrant violation of the the contractual agreement. The report vindicates the former head of internal audit in the Ministry of Health, Benard Mucher, who first raised the red flag on a possible scandal.

Business Daily

Trading in bitcoins attracts income tax

Digital technology has emerged as one of the major disruptors in the 21st Century. This has been occasioned by the ubiquitous developments in information technology. One of the major innovations that has hit the world by storm is cryptocurrencies. It is generally defined as a digital asset/currency that is used as a medium of exchange. Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency. In Kenya, these currencies are not recognised by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as a legal tender. This however, does not necessarily exclude them from taxation.

Carrefour revenue hits Sh8bn in 2 years

Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive holder of French retailer Carrefour’s franchise in Kenya, last year recorded Sh8.2 billion in sales from its local business riding on accelerated expansion of the supermarket chain. Carrefour, which launched its first store in Nairobi in 2016, now operates four branches in the Kenyan capital – at Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall, the Junction Mall and The Hub, Karen. Majid Al Futtaim also operates one indoor entertainment unit, Magic Planet, that is located at Two Rivers, but the business accounts for a small portion of the Kenya revenue.

Women expats rank Kenya top destination

A global network of expatriates, InterNations, has ranked Kenya among the ten best countries for women expats to pursue a career globally. InterNations in an annual survey, Expat Insider, ranked Kenya as the ninth most preferred country by women expatriates owing to the “above-average satisfaction with career prospects” and higher income when compared to working at home countries. The survey interviewed about 7,000 female expats living in 168 countries.