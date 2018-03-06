News headlines

News highlights

Mucheru summoned by Senate Committee over TV station shutdown

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is on Tuesday expected to appear before the Senate Committee on ICT over the shutdown of local television stations. Mucheru had last month been accused of undermining Parliament after failing to appear before the Committee to explain the shutdown. The committee wanted him to explain why NTV, KTN, Citizen and Inooro stations were turned off during and after the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Transport Authority begins vetting of PSV operators

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has began the process of vetting public service vehicle operators and driving schools afresh. According to the Authority’s Director General Francis Meja, the exercise is intended to ensure improved levels of compliance by SACCOS and Companies. He added that those that do not conform to the relevant laws and regulations will be de-registered as the aim of the exercise is to address the current high rate of road accidents due to incompetency. He said operators of both public service vehicles and driving schools should download the vetting form and fill it in before delivering it back to the authority within fourteen days.

Interior Ministry moves to resolve Mt Elgon land crisis

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his Lands and Environment counterparts Farida Karoney and Keriako Tobiko respectively are on Tuesday expected to tour the Mt Elgon region to solve a land crisis that has been persistent for the last 50 years. This follows renewed killings there that have left 100 people dead and dozens families displaced. The government wants to settle the dispute once and for all. Hundreds of families in Mt Elgon are camping in primary schools following attacks by criminal gangs that have terrorised residents since the year started.

Business highlights

Governors push Treasury to boost revenue collection

The Council of Governors is seeking partnership with the National Government to streamline revenue collection guidelines with a view of boosting revenue generation by county governments. Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who doubles up as the council’s Chairperson said on Monday that a technical team from the national secretariat of the counties was already engaging the National Treasury to formulate a policy that would facilitate revenue generation.

Silverstone Air to launch cargo flights between Mombasa and Kisumu

Silverstone Air Services, which started operating direct passenger flights between Mombasa and Kisumu in February, is set to begin cargo flights between the two cities. The airline announced on Monday that the new cargo route will boost trade between the devolved units. Traders dealing with fish from the two counties have been urging the flyer to start transporting their commodities, the airline’s Sales Manager Patrick Oketch confirmed in a statement.

Sector regulator warns macademia nut farmers against rogue brokers

The Nuts and Oil Crops Inspectorate has issued a warning against rogue brokers wreaking havoc on the macademia nut sector. Inspectorate boss, Raymond Kahindi, has asked county governments in macadamia growing areas to come up with regulations to control middlemen accused of exploiting farmers.

Sports highlights

Kenya Pipeline prepare to face Egyptian rivals El Shams

Seven-time African Women Volleyball Club Champions Kenya Pipeline will begin their journey to break a 13-year wait for their eighth title when they take on hosts El Shams in the opening day of the 2018 edition in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. El Shams will be the toughest opposition for Pipeline in the group stages with the Egyptians having reached last year’s final losing 3-2 to eventual champions Carthage of Tunisia. Pipeline, and by extension Kenya Prisons have been placed in relatively manageable pools for the championship which will climax on March 16.

Man United make comeback as Crystal Palace fall 2-3 to Red Devils

Nemanja Matic scored a stunning injury-time winner to complete a majestic comeback as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Monday night. Palace’s last league win over United came in 1991 but goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt seemed to have put the hosts in a commanding position. However, United came roaring back in the second half as Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku and a 30-yard dipping volley from Matic made it United’s night.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge for displaying yellow ribbon

Pep Guardiola has accepted his FA charge for wearing a yellow ribbon to support those campaigning for Catalan independence – which English football’s governing body deemed to be a political symbol. Manchester City’s position is that by accepting the charge, Guardiola is not apologising for wearing the ribbon, but instead observing the rules of the FA. The City manager did not wear it during yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea, instead replacing the ribbon with a yellow daffodil in support of the Marie Curie cancer charity.