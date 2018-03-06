Evening news headlines

News highlights

Nurses join doctors in KNH strike

Nurses have joined close to 700 doctors who downed their tools, complaining of mistreatment following a brain surgery mix-upat the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) that led to the suspension of one medical practitioner.The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako stated that all the nurses at the hospital would not resume duty until all their grievances are met.

Education CS puts Meru University VC on forced leave as authorities investigate student’s death

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has sent Meru University Vice-Chancellor Japheth Magambo on compulsory leave, replacing him with Charity Gichuki in an acting capacity.The decision was taken during an impromptu visit to the institution on Tuesday.At the start of her inspection tour, the CS assured the student community that her ministry was working round the clock to resolve the controversial murder of Evans Njoroge, a student leader at the institution.

Interior Ministry imposes curfew in Mt Elgon following gang related killings

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew on Cheptais Sub-County of Mt Elgon.The decision, Matiangi said on a trip to Mount Elgon, has been informed by a wave of killings by a criminal gang.Addressing locals at a meeting attended by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Tuesday, he said a major security operation would be launched to wipe out any criminal elements in the area.

Business highlights



Uhuru woos local and global investors with Big Four agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Big Four agenda offers many opportunities for the private sector to create wealth for the country’s citizens.He said the agenda, which focuses on manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security, is aimed at boosting Kenya’s development, create wealth and employment for the youth. Kenyatta spoke earlier today at the technology innovative centre I-Hub, Nairobi, where he was the chief guest at the opening of the Africa-France Business Forum and the launch of the Stars in Africa’. The programme focuses on youth entrepreneurship and innovation.

Employers Federation moves to address youth job crisis

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has stated that infrastructure-led economic growth strategies have failed to generate sustainable jobs for the youth in the last decade. Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, FKE Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo has now called for investment in labour-intensive sectors such as agribusiness, manufacturing and technology to gradually reverse growing youth unemployment.

Teachers Service Commission rolls out Ksh2.3 billion training initiative

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to roll out a seriesof teacher professional development programmes (TPD) next month for those in the job market.TSC boss Nancy Macharia said that under the programme all registered teachers will be required to undertake continuous professional development courses to deepen their knowledge in subject of specialisation for enhanced learning outcomes. The Ksh2.3 billion programme is financed by the World Bank under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement project.

Sports highlights

Alan Pardew’s future to be discussed as West Brom chief executive flies to China to meet club’s owners

West Brom chief executive Mark Jenkins is flying to China on Tuesday to meet the club’s owners, with Alan Pardew’s future as manager expected to be high on the agenda.The Baggies are eight points from safety and lie bottom of the Premier League, although Pardew is expected to remain in charge for their next game against Leicester on Saturday.

PSG capable of beating Real Madrid without talisman Neymar, Defender Dani Alves insists

Paris St-Germain are capable of beating Real Madrid’s strongest side even without injured talisman Neymar, says Defender Dani Alves.The Brazilian forward is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a broken bone in his foot.Ligue 1 leaders PSG lost the first leg 3-1 as a Cristiano Ronaldo double helped Real come from behind to win.

Liverpool boss says he will only make one or two changes ahead of clash with Porto

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp says he will only make two or three changes to his side despite their 5-0 first-leg win against Porto.Klopp’s side have all but qualified for the quarter-finals but he says he will name a strong team – though he may rest top scorer Mohamed Salah.Emre Can is available after missing the first leg through suspension.Porto would make history if they did go through – as no team has ever come from five goals down to progress.