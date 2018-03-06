Business highlights – March 6, 2018

Governors push Treasury to boost revenue collection

The Council of Governors is seeking partnership with the National Government to streamline revenue collection guidelines with a view of boosting revenue generation by county governments. Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who doubles up as the council’s Chairperson said on Monday that a technical team from the national secretariat of the counties was already engaging the National Treasury to formulate a policy that would facilitate revenue generation.

Silverstone Air to launch cargo flights between Mombasa and Kisumu

Silverstone Air Services, which started operating direct passenger flights between Mombasa and Kisumu in February, is set to begin cargo flights between the two cities. The airline announced on Monday that the new cargo route will boost trade between the devolved units. Traders dealing with fish from the two counties have been urging the flyer to start transporting their commodities, the airline’s Sales Manager Patrick Oketch confirmed in a statement.

Sector regulator warns macademia nut farmers against rogue brokers

The Nuts and Oil Crops Inspectorate has issued a warning against rogue brokers wreaking havoc on the macademia nut sector. Inspectorate boss, Raymond Kahindi, has asked county governments in macadamia growing areas to come up with regulations to control middlemen accused of exploiting farmers.