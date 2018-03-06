Afternoon sports highlights – March 6, 2018

Gary Neville responds to Antonio Conte’s criticism after Chelsea loss to Man City

Gary Neville has responded to Antonio Conte’s suggestion that pundits are ‘stupid’ for criticising Chelsea’s tactics against Manchester City.Speaking on co-commentary and in his post-match podcast, Neville described the display from the defending champions as “embarrassing” and “unacceptable”, as they lost 1-0, had no shots on target and conceded 71% possession to their opponents.

Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri slams Marseille’s Dimitri Payet for refusing to return ball

Nantes Manager Claudio Ranieri has criticised Marseille’s Dimitri Payet for failing to return the ball after two of his players had been injured in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, leading to a last-gasp equaliser at the Stade Velodrome.Former Leicester boss Ranieri was left incensed by the actions of Payet, who resumed play without returning the ball to Nantes after it had originally been kicked out to allow Nicolas Pallois and Ciprian Tatarusanu to receive treatment.

Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Davide Astori’s No 13 shirt following player’s passing

Fiorentina have retired the No 13 shirt formerly worn by captain Davide Astori following the death of the 31-year-old.The Serie A club announced the gesture on Tuesday morning, while confirming Astori’s former club Cagliari would also be taking the same action.Astori died suddenly on Sunday morning in a Udine hotel, where La Viola were basing themselves ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match against Udinese.