Afternoon news headlines

News highlights
Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu urges MPs to support Judiciary
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature all have a shared mandate in ensuring the protection of the public good and the rule of law. Speaking at the opening of the 12th Parliament’s post-election seminar in Mombasa on Monday, Justice Mwilu warned that disregard of court orders could lead to lawlessness urging the MPs to be at the forefront in championing strict adherence to court orders since the courts enforce the very laws passed by members of parliament
KNH appoints audit firm to investigate brain surgery mix-up
The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has appointed an audit firm to investigate the events that led up to the brain surgery mix up.In a statement, the hospital’s Board of Management stated that it mandated the firm to give an independent and authoritative position on the matter and together with a comprehensive report.
ICT boss says media blackout was a matter of national security
ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has argued that the shutdown of TV stations during Raila Odinga’s self-inauguration in January was a matter of national security. Speaking as he faced the Senate ICT committee earlier today, Mucheru declined to give more information on why the government made the decision. He assured the Committee that the government’s commitment to the freedom of the press to access information was unwavering.
Business highlights
Farmers protest as Cereals Board suspends collection of maize
The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has suspended collection of maize as depots are now full. The move prompted Rift Valley farmers to hold protests on Monday. The disgruntled growers demonstrated at the Eldoret depot of the and gave the Board’s management a week to resolve the issue.
Dairy Board assures public of stable milk prices despite shortage
Milk prices will not change despite low production, the Kenya Dairy Board has assured consumers. Managing Director Margaret Kibogy yesterday said the price of a 500ml packet will remain between Ksh45 to Ksh55 despite a 35% reduction in production.
Kenya Ports Authority adopts new technology to curb fuel theft
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has acquired two smart fuel dispensing bowsers inan attempt to eliminate fuel losses associated with siphoning.The Ksh54 million technology will introduceremote recording of fuel deliveries as a means of efficient management of resources. KPA Head of Conventional Cargo Engineering, Felix Ong’wen, said the bowsers were designed to curb theft in the industry.
Sports highlights
Gary Neville responds to Antonio Conte’s criticism after Chelsea loss to Man City
Gary Neville has responded to Antonio Conte’s suggestion that pundits are ‘stupid’ for criticising Chelsea’s tactics against Manchester City.Speaking on co-commentary and in his post-match podcast, Neville described the display from the defending champions as “embarrassing” and “unacceptable”, as they lost 1-0, had no shots on target and conceded 71% possession to their opponents.
Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri slams Marseille’s Dimitri Payet for refusing to return ball
Nantes Manager Claudio Ranieri has criticised Marseille’s Dimitri Payet for failing to return the ball after two of his players had been injured in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, leading to a last-gasp equaliser at the Stade Velodrome.Former Leicester boss Ranieri was left incensed by the actions of Payet, who resumed play without returning the ball to Nantes after it had originally been kicked out to allow Nicolas Pallois and Ciprian Tatarusanu to receive treatment.
Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Davide Astori’s No 13 shirt following player’s passing
Fiorentina have retired the No 13 shirt formerly worn by captain Davide Astori following the death of the 31-year-old.The Serie A club announced the gesture on Tuesday morning, while confirming Astori’s former club Cagliari would also be taking the same action.Astori died suddenly on Sunday morning in a Udine hotel, where La Viola were basing themselves ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match against Udinese.
Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations
Close allies and relatives of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga have been felled in the ongoing party’s nominations in what is a blow for the Opposition bigwig.
