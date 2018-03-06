Afternoon business highlights – March 6, 2018

Farmers protest as Cereals Board suspends collection of maize
The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has suspended collection of maize as depots are now full. The move prompted Rift Valley farmers to hold protests on Monday. The disgruntled growers demonstrated at the Eldoret depot of the and gave the Board’s management a week to resolve the issue.
Dairy Board assures public of stable milk prices despite shortage
Milk prices will not change despite low production, the Kenya Dairy Board has assured consumers. Managing Director Margaret Kibogy yesterday said the price of a 500ml packet will remain between Ksh45 to Ksh55 despite a 35% reduction in production.
Kenya Ports Authority adopts new technology to curb fuel theft
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has acquired two smart fuel dispensing bowsers inan attempt to eliminate fuel losses associated with siphoning.The Ksh54 million technology will introduceremote recording of fuel deliveries as a means of efficient management of resources. KPA Head of Conventional Cargo Engineering, Felix Ong’wen, said the bowsers were designed to curb theft in the industry.
