Sports highlights – March 5, 2018

Kenya’s Shujaa secure 10 points from Las Vegas 7s
Kenya picked up 10 points from the Las Vegas Sevens after a narrow 26-21 loss to Australia in the fifth place semi-final early Monday morning, taking their points haul after five rounds of the tournament to 45.This result is a two-point dip from the team’s performance during the previous leg in Hamilton, New Zealand and consequently, head coach innocent Simiyu is now five points off his initial target of 50 points by this time of the season.
Arsene Wenger vows to fight on at Arsenal, but gives up on top four
Arsene Wenger insists he can turn things around at Arsenal, but admits his side will now not finish in the top four.The Arsenal manager is under intense pressure after losing 2-1 at Brighton on Sunday – a fourth straight defeat in all competitions and an eighth loss in their last 13 matches.Some away supporters chanted and held up banners calling for his sacking, but Wenger says he is not ready to call time on his 22-year tenure, despite suffering the worst run of his time in charge of the club.
Jose Mourinho dismisses concerns over Marcus Rashford’s development
ose Mourinho has played down concerns over Marcus Rashford’s lack of game-time at Manchester United as the World Cup approaches. Rashford has not started a league match for United, who face Crystal Palace today, and has found his first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.
