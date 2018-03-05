Newspaper summaries – March 5, 2018

Daily Nation

Get farming advice as rains will soon reduce: weatherman

Farmers should not rush to plant crops before seeking appropriate advice, as the ongoing rains are likely to be poorly distributed.According to the weatherman, the rains will reduce on Tuesday and most parts of the country will be dry on Wednesday. Farmers in Central region have already started planting. Food security is expected to deteriorate over most parts of the country, especially the arid and semi-arid regions, which are expected to receive poor rainfall.

Ouko raises red flag on defective military aircraft

Kenya’s military bought seven fighter jets from Jordan that were later found to be defective, and they are now being used as sources of spare parts, the Auditor-General has reported.Mr Edward Ouko says in his latest report on State’s accounts that the jets were bought from the Royal Jordanian Air Force through government-to-government negotiations on April 2007.They were part of a fleet for which the government paid $15.3 million (Sh1.5 billion by today’s exchange rates). But when the Ministry of Defence’s technocrats inspected them, the Auditor-General said, they found a number of defects.

Ministry fails to account for 3,320 computers

The Ministry of Education procured 3,320 computers for public secondary schools at Sh231 million but only managed to deliver 1,107, an audit report has revealed. Auditor-General Edward Ouko, in the 2015/2016 financial report, said the computers were delivered to the schools on June 24, 2016. Mr Ouko said. The ministry is also on the spot for paying Sh1 million to a firm in respect of tickets for 13 officials to travel to a retreat held from February 1 to February 3, 2016, against a budgetary provision of Sh440,000.

The Standard

Raila must be on the ballot come 2022, Opposition MPs insist

A group of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders on Sunday declared that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga would not hand over the mantle to his co-principals to contest the presidency in 2022. Led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (pictured) they said Raila would not support Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula or Amani National Congress (ANC) party’s Musalia Mudavadi if they vied for the presidency.

Why most election petitions were struck out

A majority of the dismissed poll petitions were anchored on electronic result transmission failures – which did not have any effects on the outcome – and claims that had no substantial proof. Only three gubernatorial elections have been nullified out of 35 cases filed in various courts, while cases challenging election of 15 senators have been dismissed. Out of 98 MPs whose wins were challenged, only seven have been dethroned even as one woman representative also lost her seat out of 12 cases in the affirmative position. The statistics show how defective most of the cases were due to lack of enough evidence to prove claims of rigging.

Three die in wake of heavy rainfall

Three people, including a Tanzania national, died and scores were displaced following heavy rains in Taita Taveta County at the weekend. The downpour left a trail of destruction in several parts of the county. County Police Commander Fred Ochieng said the deaths occurred in Msengoni village in Taveta sub-county. According to the police, an elderly woman died when she was struck by lightning following heavy rain. Mr Ochieng said Safina Mshai Mwaliko, 66, was digging a trench beside her house in Sofia estate on the outskirts of Voi town to control rainwater when she was hit by lightning.

Nasa, ODM divided over Raila 2022 bid

Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s possible fifth stab at the presidency in 2022 continues to stir heated debate within NASA, as well as whether he should retire.While a section of his lieutenants from Luo Nyanza are pushing Raila, 73, to take another attempt at the highest office at age 77, two of his deputies are angling to succeed him.Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) have both declared their 2022 presidential bids, erecting a roadblock for Raila, even within ODM.

Bill on Health agency to end doctors pay woes

Should a draft law on the floor of the National Assembly go through, medics will now have a commission to address their affairs.Sponsored by Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene of Jubilee, the Health Service Commission Act seeks to “establish a Health Service Commission, to provide for the registration of healthcare workers, and for recruitment, employment and deployment of registered healthcare workers.”

Eurobond cash: Treasury cagey on how amount will be spent

The Kenyan government has increasingly grown cagey over ‘development projects’ expected to be funded partly by proceeds from recently floated Sh202 billion dollar denominated bond.Even after promising a plan of fund distribution in a 154 page Eurobond prospectus, the National Treasury only offered a three sentence generic statement on how the funds will be used, rekindling memories of how the 2014 Eurobond was shrouded in secrecy.

Business Daily



City gears up for 20 new high-rise retail markets

Nairobi will have an additional 20 multi-storeyed retail markets in the next two years to ease pressure on existing facilities. The move is expected to provide extra trading space and rid the streets of hawkers.Their costs, however, will become clear once the tendering process begins. The new facilities will be constructed by the county government in conjunction with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nairobi chapter.

New credit law to help small firms

Workers, households and small businesses will be the biggest gainers under new measures proposed by Members of Parliament aimed at increasing access to credit.The measures by the Budget Committee aim to address a gap in the interest rate law that made loans available but hindered lending to individuals and small businesses who banks consider risky. This has seen banks lend more to government, beating the intentions of the law.

Water crisis: State and EU meet to tap Sh3.6bn aid

A team of experts drawn from the government and the European Union (EU) is holding talks with the aim of unlocking the Sh3.6 billion suspended aid meant to protect Kenya’s five water towers.An independent panel of experts from the EU is engaging several stakeholders in pursuit of an amicable solution to the row to enable implementation of the project aimed at protecting water catchment areas.