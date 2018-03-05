News headlines

News highlights

Ruto slams Jubilee Party leaders for putting too much focus on 2022 elections

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Jubilee leaders to stop focusing on his 2022 presidential bid and concentrate on serving Kenyans.Addressing congregants at the Africa Inland Church Missionary College in Ainaboi, Uasin Gishu County, the Deputy President stressed the need for leaders to deliver on their electoral promises. He said the concern of all leaders should be service delivery but lately, leaders aligned to the Jubilee Government have taken to public forums politics of 2022, even before last year’s political dust settles.

KNUN accuses former members of fraud

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has called for the arrest a former Chairman and three other members accused of defrauding the Union of Ksh9.6 million.The four members, who include former chairman John Bi, Uasin Gishu branch chair Simon Kibii, nurses Alice Yahuma and Lydia Tanui, allegedly diverted union funds for the past 10 months and crippled the unions finances.

Three dead as Laikipia majority leader survives Naivasha road accident

Laikipia majority leader Peter Waigwa was involved in a road accident that killed three people at Marula, Naivasha. His driver and two others died on the spot following the accident involving two buses, a Nissan matatu and two personal cars.Two drivers from the personal cars died on the spot while the third victim passed on while undergoing treatment at Naivasha sub-county hospital.

Business highlights

Nakumatt set to hold creditors’ meeting on March 14



Nakumatt has convened a creditors’ only meeting to be held in Nairobi on March 14. In a notice released on Sunday, Nakumatt administrator Peter Kahi said the troubled retailer’s bosses plan to present their rescue proposals to the creditors where a position on the way forward will be made. Mr Kahi said only creditors whose proof of debt has been lodged with the administrator before the meeting will be allowed to vote for or against the rescue proposal.

Kenya Ports Authority offers more discounts to boost SGR cargo volumes

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has offered shippers another discount on its container handling charges in a move meant to boost the uptake of cargo through the standard gauge railway (SGR). Under the new tariff, which takes effect immediately, cargo owners will pay Ksh8,160 ($80) in container handling charges for a 20-foot local container at the inland container depot (ICD) in Embakasi, down from Ksh10,506 ($103).

Late night boda boda operations banned in Nyeri

Nyeri County police in Mathira constituency have banned boda boda operators from working past 11 p.m. to curb runaway crime in the area.Speaking after a security meeting between senior security officers from Mathira East and Mathira West sub counties Friday, they noted that criminals had infiltrated the motorcycle business.

Sports highlights



Kenya’s Shujaa secure 10 points from Las Vegas 7s

Kenya picked up 10 points from the Las Vegas Sevens after a narrow 26-21 loss to Australia in the fifth place semi-final early Monday morning, taking their points haul after five rounds of the tournament to 45.This result is a two-point dip from the team’s performance during the previous leg in Hamilton, New Zealand and consequently, head coach innocent Simiyu is now five points off his initial target of 50 points by this time of the season.

Arsene Wenger vows to fight on at Arsenal, but gives up on top four

Arsene Wenger insists he can turn things around at Arsenal, but admits his side will now not finish in the top four.The Arsenal manager is under intense pressure after losing 2-1 at Brighton on Sunday – a fourth straight defeat in all competitions and an eighth loss in their last 13 matches.Some away supporters chanted and held up banners calling for his sacking, but Wenger says he is not ready to call time on his 22-year tenure, despite suffering the worst run of his time in charge of the club.

Jose Mourinho dismisses concerns over Marcus Rashford’s development

ose Mourinho has played down concerns over Marcus Rashford’s lack of game-time at Manchester United as the World Cup approaches. Rashford has not started a league match for United, who face Crystal Palace today, and has found his first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.