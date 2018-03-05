Evening news headlines

News highlights

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s father sues the government

Maina Wanjigi, the father of controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi, has now sued the state claiming his family has been subjected to untold suffering and harassment solely because his son Jimi is closely associated with NASA leader Raila Odinga. Maina Wanjigi is also seeking to stop his prosecution in relation to firearms recovered from his son’s residence last year. He had skipped taking plea in a Nyeri Court earlier as he was facing charges of failing to keep his firearm safely as he is recovering from surgery.

Youth Enterprise Development Fund suspends seven staffers for allegedly disbursing loans illegally

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) has suspended seven staff members to allow an investigation into irregular loan disbursements. The Fund’s Chairman Ronald Osumba stated that those suspended include the Lending and Investment Manager and the Senior Accountant who are accused of complicity and negligence of their duties. Osumba said that the organization has also undertaken staff changes particularly within the Finance and Credit Departments.

Solicitor General hopeful Kennedy Ogeto urges Court to dismiss case challenging his nomination

Solicitor General nominee Kennedy Ogeto has urged the High Court to dismiss a case challenging his nomination by activist Okiya Omtatah.Ogeto has defended his nomination arguing that the office of Solicitor General is not a constitutional office hence matters concerning his appointment as the office holder cannot be litigated before the court.He has further contended that the High Court lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the petition given that the issues raised solely relate to his impending employment.

Business highlights

AfDB announces Senior Management appointments

African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has today announced the appointment of Senior Management officials, including Dr. Hanan Morsy as Director, Macroeconomic Forecasting and Research, with effect from March 12, 2018 and Wambui Gichuri as Director, Water Development and Sanitation, effective from March 15, 2018. The African Development Bank also announced the appointment of Stella Kilonzo, as Senior Director, Africa Investment Forum, effective March 1, 2018; Moono Mupotola as Director, Regional Integration, effective from March 1, 2018; and Olivier Eweck as Director, Syndication and Technical Services Department, effective from February 1, 2018.

Private sector records highest production in 22 months

Kenya’s private sector has in February seen the greatest improvement in operating conditions since April 2016 according to Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index.The index registered a score of 54.7 in February compared to 52.9 in January supporting an improved business trend where production and orders have improved sharply since September 2017 where the sector saw a contraction.

Real estate company to test blockchain technology on land transactions

Real estate firm Land Layby is set to introduce Blockchain technology in Kenya’s real estate sector to help people acquire and sell land transparently.Land Layby Chief Innovation Officer Peter Tole says the firm is set to roll out a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) for a blockchain-powered land registry by April 2018.The blockchain-powered land registry will eliminate hidden costs and unnecessary intermediaries involved in the buying and selling of land while reducing transaction significantly.

Sports highlights

Conte defends tactics during Chelsea defeat in clash against Man City

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has defended the use of his tactics in his side’s defeat at league-leaders Manchester City.The Blues produced a surprisingly negative display and failed to have a shot on target in the match as Bernardo Silva’s goal less than a minute into the second half sealed the game and pushed Manchester City closer to the Premier League title.

Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori’s death a suspected case of cardiac arrest

Fiorentina Defender Davide Astori’s shock death on Sunday was due to a suspected cardiac arrest by natural causes, a prosecutor has said.As a formality, Italian prosecutors have opened a culpable homicide case to “ascertain if the death of Astori came about through tragic fatality or if someone could have foreseen something.”The Italy international was discovered in his hotel room in Udine by club staff, on the morning Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in Serie A.

Six Tuesday SPFL fixtures postponed

Tuesday’s Scottish Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed because of snow.And Dundee United v Queen of the South, also in the second tier, has been called off with a waterlogged pitch.Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers in League One is postponed, as are three games in League Two.Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir, Cowdenbeath v Clyde and Elgin City v Stirling Albion will be rearranged.