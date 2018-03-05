Business highlights – March 5, 2018

Nakumatt set to hold creditors’ meeting on March 14



Nakumatt has convened a creditors’ only meeting to be held in Nairobi on March 14. In a notice released on Sunday, Nakumatt administrator Peter Kahi said the troubled retailer’s bosses plan to present their rescue proposals to the creditors where a position on the way forward will be made. Mr Kahi said only creditors whose proof of debt has been lodged with the administrator before the meeting will be allowed to vote for or against the rescue proposal.

Kenya Ports Authority offers more discounts to boost SGR cargo volumes

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has offered shippers another discount on its container handling charges in a move meant to boost the uptake of cargo through the standard gauge railway (SGR). Under the new tariff, which takes effect immediately, cargo owners will pay Ksh8,160 ($80) in container handling charges for a 20-foot local container at the inland container depot (ICD) in Embakasi, down from Ksh10,506 ($103).

Late night boda boda operations banned in Nyeri

Nyeri County police in Mathira constituency have banned boda boda operators from working past 11 p.m. to curb runaway crime in the area.Speaking after a security meeting between senior security officers from Mathira East and Mathira West sub counties Friday, they noted that criminals had infiltrated the motorcycle business.