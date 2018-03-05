Afternoon sports highlights – March 5, 2018

FA warns Man City boss Pep Guardiola over wearing political symbol

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola should not wear a political symbol following his charge for displaying a yellow ribbon, FA chief executive, Martin Glenn has said. Guardiola has continued to wear the ribbon despite being charged by the FA for doing so during league and domestic cup matches this season, and the 47-year-old has until Monday to respond. The ribbon, worn in protest against the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians in Guardiola’s native Catalonia, was deemed to break the FA’s kit and advertising rules.

Everton make play for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

Everton are set to offer Arsene Wenger an immediate return to Premier League management if he is sacked by Arsenal. Wenger’s Arsenal reign hit its lowest point as his side crashed to defeat at Brighton, the first time they have lost four games on the trot in 16 years.The ‘Wenger Out’ banners were out in force at the Amex Stadium while sections of Arsenal’s travelling fans chanted for the axe to fall.But the under-fire boss is wanted by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who feels Wenger is the ideal candidate to revive the Merseyside club’s fortunes.

Lack of Man Utd starts shouldn’t affect England chances, says Jose Mourinho

Forward Marcus Rashford’s lack of starts for Manchester United this season should not affect his chances of playing for England at the World Cup, says Manager Jose Mourinho. The 20-year-old has not started a Premier League game since Boxing Day. But Mourinho said Rashford is a key player at United and always “starts or is on the bench”.