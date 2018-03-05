Afternoon news headlines

700 doctors go on strike to protest suspension of KNH colleague

As many as 700 doctors held a strike today, suspending services at the Kenyatta National Hospital after their colleague was suspended over a brain surgery mix-up.According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU), the registrars cannot work without being supervised by university lecturers who are currently on strike.The union’s Secretary General Ouma Oluga on Monday condemned the suspension of the doctor and the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros, describing it as a knee jerk reaction of a situation taken out of context and being blown out of proportion.

Jimi Wanjigi’s father expected in court to answer for possession of illegal firearm

The father of famous businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s is expected to appear at the Nyeri Magistrate’s court today to answer charges relating to the possession of an illegal firearm.The weapon was among those that were seized from Jimi’s house in Muthaiga last year in a police siege.The summons for him to appear in court came even as the High Court in Nairobi stopped the criminal case against Jimi Wanjigi in Nyeri.Justice George Odunga also stopped police from arresting him until his challenge is heard.

Ministry to set up water harvesting authority by June

The government, through the Ministry of Water, is set to launch a National Water Storage and Harvesting Authority in a bid to improve rainwater collection and stocking.Speaking recently during a two-day water summit held in Naivasha, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Simon Chelugui, said Kenya was keen to improve its water harvesting capabilities and curb wastage. Chelugui stated that once established, the Authority will work out plans for more dams and ways to harvest and conserve rainwater.

Business highlights

Transcentury says FY 2017 earnings may be more than 25% lower

Infrastructure Company, Transcentury has said its FY 2017 earnings may be more than 25% lower than those of FY 2016. The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm with three operating divisions across 14 countries in East, Central and Southern Africa, has been struggling to reverse a string of poor financial results recorded over the past few years.

Proposed rapid bus transit plan to decongest Nairobi

Kenya is planning to adopt a more advanced system than what neighbouring Dar es Salaam has, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata) has said. The decision was made after the Authority visited Dar last December to study its bus rapid transit (BRT) system. Namata CEO James Ng’ang’a said the Authority is working with the Bogota (Colombia) model which is advanced and better timed than Dar es Salaam’s.

Free cancer medication cash omitted from budget

Ksh6 billion meant for free cancer medicine and construction of two referral hospitals has been removed from the national budget for the year starting July.The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) had advised the Treasury to set aside Ksh5 billion for the referral centres and Ksh1 billion to subsidise the cost of drugs for cancer patients. However,the Treasury told Parliament it omitted the cash from the budget because the allocation was not subjected to ministerial and Cabinet consultations and approval.

Sports highlights

FA warns Man City boss Pep Guardiola over wearing political symbol

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola should not wear a political symbol following his charge for displaying a yellow ribbon, FA chief executive, Martin Glenn has said. Guardiola has continued to wear the ribbon despite being charged by the FA for doing so during league and domestic cup matches this season, and the 47-year-old has until Monday to respond. The ribbon, worn in protest against the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians in Guardiola’s native Catalonia, was deemed to break the FA’s kit and advertising rules.

Everton make play for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

Everton are set to offer Arsene Wenger an immediate return to Premier League management if he is sacked by Arsenal. Wenger’s Arsenal reign hit its lowest point as his side crashed to defeat at Brighton, the first time they have lost four games on the trot in 16 years.The ‘Wenger Out’ banners were out in force at the Amex Stadium while sections of Arsenal’s travelling fans chanted for the axe to fall.But the under-fire boss is wanted by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who feels Wenger is the ideal candidate to revive the Merseyside club’s fortunes.

Lack of Man Utd starts shouldn’t affect England chances, says Jose Mourinho

Forward Marcus Rashford’s lack of starts for Manchester United this season should not affect his chances of playing for England at the World Cup, says Manager Jose Mourinho. The 20-year-old has not started a Premier League game since Boxing Day. But Mourinho said Rashford is a key player at United and always “starts or is on the bench”.