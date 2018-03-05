Afternoon business highlights – March 5, 2018

Transcentury says FY 2017 earnings may be more than 25% lower

Infrastructure Company, Transcentury has said its FY 2017 earnings may be more than 25% lower than those of FY 2016. The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm with three operating divisions across 14 countries in East, Central and Southern Africa, has been struggling to reverse a string of poor financial results recorded over the past few years.

Proposed rapid bus transit plan to decongest Nairobi

Kenya is planning to adopt a more advanced system than what neighbouring Dar es Salaam has, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata) has said. The decision was made after the Authority visited Dar last December to study its bus rapid transit (BRT) system. Namata CEO James Ng’ang’a said the Authority is working with the Bogota (Colombia) model which is advanced and better timed than Dar es Salaam’s.

Free cancer medication cash omitted from budget

Ksh6 billion meant for free cancer medicine and construction of two referral hospitals has been removed from the national budget for the year starting July.The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) had advised the Treasury to set aside Ksh5 billion for the referral centres and Ksh1 billion to subsidise the cost of drugs for cancer patients. However,the Treasury told Parliament it omitted the cash from the budget because the allocation was not subjected to ministerial and Cabinet consultations and approval.