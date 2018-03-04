Evening news highlights

News highlights

Motorists stuck overnight on Mombasa Road

Hundreds of motorists were forced to spend the night on the road following a heavy traffic snarl up on Mombasa Road amid pounding rains. The heavy traffic was aggreviated by a road accident that claimed one life, stuck vehicles in the mud and the heavy downpour. Impatient motorists trying to overlap made the situation worse, carrying the snarl up forward to this afternoon with traffic police still trying to clear the grid lock.

KNH appoints acting CEO

Thomas Mutie has been appointed as Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive in an acting capacity. This is after Health CS Sicily Kariuki sent Lily Koros on compulsory leave following a patient mix up that saw a wrong patient undergo brain surgery. Dr Peter Masinde has also been appointed acting Director of Clinical Services.

ODM will reclaim all lost seats, vows Wandayi

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi is confident that ODM party shall reclaim all seats lost through election petitions. Wandayi, who is the party’s secretary for political affairs says the party is working towards reclaiming all the lost seats, insisting that some were lost under controversial circumstances. The latest blow dealt to ODM was the nullification of Babu Owino as election as the MP for Embakasi East on Friday.

Business highlights

Nairobi to get 20 new multistorey retail markets

Nairobi city is gearing towards construction of 20 new multistorey markets in the next two years. The cost of the projected aimed at creating more space for city hawkers will be determined once tendering is done. Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry together with the Nairobi County Government will lead way in the markets construction.

Government in bid to woo back EU on water towers fund

A group of government officials is holding talks with the European Union in a bid to win back suspended funds for conservation of the county’s water towers.

The EU suspended the sh3.6 billion fund following the killing of a herder during a forceful eviction of the sengwer from the Embobut Forest.

The talks are aimed at finding an amicable solution to the row.

Retail sector on the spot due to foreign supermarkets proliferation

The country’s retail sector has been out on the spot with the massive entry of foreign supermarkets chains amidst the dwindling of local chains such as Nakumatt and Uchumi.

South African multinational Shoprite has announced uptake of Nakumatt’s space at Garden City and Westgate Malls, while French multinational Carrefour has established branches at the Thika Road Mall, Two rivers Mall, The Hub Karen and Sarit Centre. Botswana’s Choppies has ten stores and South Africa’s Game plans to open another branch in Karen.

Sports highlights

Arsenal players getting away with murder – David Seaman

Some of Arsenal’s players are “getting away with murder” this season, says former Gunners keeper David Seaman.

The Gunners have lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup final and Premier League in the past week to add to the pressure on boss Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal are sixth in the league, 13 points off fourth and a Champions League spot, although they would qualify by winning the Europa League.

“The way they didn’t turn up in the final was disappointing,” said Seaman.

“Arsene is copping for all this criticism, from what I saw last Sunday at the League Cup final, I couldn’t believe that it was an Arsenal side playing.

“We know that sometimes when you go out on to the pitch things don’t go right but at least you can show willing and I’m afraid a few of the players didn’t look like that.”

Mo Farah claims inaugural ‘Big Half’ win

Britain’s Mo Farah beat Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru in a sprint finish to win the inaugural ‘Big Half’ race in London – with Callum Hawkins third.

The four-time Olympic champion on the track was racing the 13.1 miles half marathon as part of his preparations for the London Marathon in April.

Farah, 34, is attempting to become the first British male winner since 1993.

Britain’s Charlotte Purdue won the elite women’s race, with Lily Partridge second and Charlotte Archer third.

Deontay Wilder ‘ready’ for Anthony Joshua after beating Luis Ortiz

American Deontay Wilder says he is ready for a heavyweight unification bout with Britain’s Anthony Joshua after beating Luis Ortiz to retain his WBC title.

Wilder, 32, floored the previously unbeaten Cuban twice before knocking him out in the 10th round in New York.

IBF and WBA champion Briton Joshua, 28, will fight New Zealand’s WBO champion Joseph Parker in Cardiff on 31 March.

“I want to unify. I am ready whenever those guys are,” said Wilder.