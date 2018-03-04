Afternoon news headlines

News headlines

Koros’ woes no coincidence, MPs say

A section of Rift Valley legislators have come out in defence of Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros who was sent on compulsory leave on Friday and demanded her immediate reinstatement.

Koros was sent on compulsory leave on Friday by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki in the wake of a neurosurgery mix-up that resulted in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

The politicians who are Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Bureti MP Japhet Mutai and Belgut Member of Parliament Eric Keter say the right protocol was not followed in the sending of Koros on compulsory leave as Kariuki should have consulted the hospital Board first.

Cheruiyot insisted that Kariuki’s move was ill-advised and orchestrated by cartels who are trying to manipulate the operations of the hospital.

Let us take the progressive path of our founding fathers: Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyan leaders to be visionary so that they can contribute to building a strong and prosperous nation for present and future generations.

The President said the country needs leaders who are development conscious, who able to guide their communities to greater heights instead of concentrating on cheap politics.

“Our calling is the need to develop the whole country, we are not interested in politics. We finished politics last year, those who want to continue politicking should wait until 2022,” said the President.

The President was speaking at Machakos Girls High School when he joined mourners for the burial ceremony of Mzee Raphael Mwangangi Waita.

Mzee Waita was father to Nzioka Siwadie Waita, the Chief of Staff and head of the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU).

I’d never jeopardise Kenya’s water towers for political gain, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has defended the position he’s taken in the past on the Mau Forest evictions.

In Bomet for the commissioning of the Teganda-Ndaraweta-Leldaret Road on Saturday, Ruto said what he protested – as depicted in a news report from the time and actively shared on social media after he announced a moratorium on logging on public land – was the “inhumane” eviction of squatters who’d settled in the forest.

As millions face starvation for a lack of rain, Ruto – put on the defensive – tried to explain that he did not sacrifice the greater good on the altar of political expediency by standing in the way of the then government’s efforts to preserve the vital water tower.

“What we objected then and will continue to object is the manner in which people were treated at the Mau forest during the eviction. At no point are we ever going to support the destruction of people’s properties and churches in the name of eviction,” Ruto said.

Business highlights

Japanese firms investing in Kenya hit 54 since TICAD VI

Since Kenya hosted the Tokyo International Conference Africa’s Development – TICAD VI – in August 2016, the number of Japanese companies in the country has increased by 53 per cent from 41 to 54 companies.

This is according to Kenya Investment Authority Managing Director Moses Ikiara who says investments have been made in many sectors, especially manufacturing, infrastructure and education.

“The investors are not just coming to Kenya to sell finished products, no, they are actually setting up manufacturing plants in various sectors such the automobile and agriculture sectors. Consider the case of Toyota Tsusho Corporation which has built a fertilizer blending plant in Eldoret to produce fertilizer,” Ikiara said.

Ikiara was speaking during the TICAD VI follow-up workshop in Nairobi.

Savannah Cement to tap into Big Four to drive growth

Local cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement will tap into Big Four agenda announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to drive business results and support the government’s economic agenda.

Speaking while receiving members of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Kenya (ACEK) at the Savannah Cement plant, Managing Director Ronald Ndegwa said the agenda will help to create much-needed jobs for Kenya’s burgeoning youth population.

“The Big Four agenda is a great opportunity for this country. We are particularly interested in manufacturing and the housing sector. We look forward to joining hands with all Kenyans in driving these crucial pillars that the President has pledged to dedicate his energies on which are health, manufacturing, housing and food security,” Ndegwa said.

Kenya expresses interest in hosting 12th World Chamber Congress

Kenya is bidding to host the 12 World Chamber Congress alongside other candidates that include Ethiopia, Oman, Iran, Jordan and Dubai.

The country will be sending a delegation that includes Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Kiprono Kittony, KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki and Bid Committee Chairman James Mureu to China in April to submit its bid.

KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki says hosting the event would provide an opportunity for the local business community to participate in transforming the future of business globally as they share the floor with some of the world’s most prominent leaders and brightest minds.

“This event presents a once in a lifetime networking opportunity for Kenyan investors to interact and form partnerships with other business leaders from around the world,” Ndambuki said.

Sports highlights

Antonio Conte says Pep Guardiola’s City can make history

Manchester City can become the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points in a single season, says Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The runaway leaders, who need five wins from 10 games to claim a third title in seven seasons, are on 75 points.

Chelsea, who visit City on Sunday (16:00 GMT), hold the record for most points after reaching 95 in 2004-05.

“They have the possibility [of reaching 100 points] because they’re showing to be the best in the league,” said Conte.

The Italian, who won the title with 93 points last season, added: “If they continue with this fire, with this hunger, for sure they can achieve this result. It won’t be easy.”

Pep Guardiola’s City are 15 points clear at the top and will finish the campaign on 105 – 10 more than the current record – if they win their remaining 10 games.

As well as Chelsea, they still have to face Manchester United at home on 7 April and Tottenham away on 14 April.

Klopp showers praises on Salah

Jurgen Klopp said he “loves the goals” Mohamed Salah is scoring after his Liverpool side consolidated their place in the Premier League top four with a comfortable victory over Newcastle.

With five minutes left of a wasteful first half for the Reds, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove through the away side’s lines and played in Salah for his 24th goal of the league season.

With no real outlet in attack, the Magpies were under constant pressure at Anfield and they buckled again when Sadio Mane swept the home side further ahead from Roberto Firmino’s pass – the 200th top-flight goal under their German manager.

Salah might have added a late third, too. As he broke clear in injury time, it looked like he was shoved in the back by Jamaal Lascelles. Klopp said it was a “special view” not to give a foul and “definitely a red card” as the forward went down with just the keeper to beat.

“I love the goals he’s scored, I love his assists. I love this player,” he added of Salah.

“He’s doing so well, but all the others have exactly the same importance and he knows that.”

Ronaldo and Bale on target in Real win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga by beating 10-man Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane’s side suffered a shock defeat by Espanyol on Tuesday, but Gareth Bale stroked in the opener from inside the area against Getafe.

Ronaldo’s first, a low, drilled finish, was his 300th La Liga goal, before heading in his second on 78 minutes.

Loic Remy was dismissed for two bookable offences for Getafe, with Francisco Portillo netting a penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded for Nacho’s foul in the box on Jorge Molina, although it looked like a clean challenge from the Real Madrid defender.

The result leaves champions Real in third place, closing the gap on Barcelona to 12 points.

The unbeaten leaders face second-placed Atletico Madrid in a crucial match on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT).