Evening news headlines

News highlights

Wetangula fixes sight on 2022 ballot

NASA co-pricipal Moses Wetangula has made public his intent to vie for the presidency in the 2022 polls. He has also urged his fellow NASA principals to support his bid, as he has all that it takes to lead the country. Without any fear of contradiction, I will be on the ballot in 2022 and am asking my brother Raila, my brother Kalonzo and my brother Mudavadi to let me try this horse this time, “said the Bungoma Senator in Kisumu during the closing ceremony of the secondary school heads from Bungoma County meeting.

Bomet crash kills 2

Two people died on the spot after a grisly crash along the Bomet- Kisii highway that involved a matatu and a private car. Five others were critically injured in the accident that caused a traffic snarl up on the busy route for hours. Those injured were rushed to Kaplong Mission Hospital and the bodies of the deceased moved to Kapkatet mortuary.

Dozens killed in DRC violence

More than 33 people have been killed in a fresh outbreak of ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities say.

Unrest broke out between the Hema and Lendu communities in the north-eastern province of Ituri.

A UN-sponsored broadcaster said the assailants were eventually forced back by security forces.

More than 100 people have been killed by violence in the province since mid-December.

The unrest between the Hema cattle herders and Lendu farmers of the Ituri region is one of several conflicts in DR Congo which have produced a huge amount of refugees and internally displaced people over the past two years.

Some 200,000 people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the violence in Ituri alone.

Business highlights

Hi-Plast sues government for plastics ban

Hi-plast, a plastics manufacturer, has moved to court seeking compensation by the government over the recently imposed ban on plastic bags. The manufacturer says the ban has brought about innumerable losses on investments such as machinery,loans and raw materials.

“The petitioner’s loans were to be repaid solely based on sales projection that were hinged on month on month output and sales of its products which are now deemed illegal,” the company’s lawyer Eddy Orinda said.

The manufacturer further wants the ban on plastic bags quashed altogether.

KPA moves to boost SGR cargo uptake

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has made a steep cut on its containers handling charges in a bid to boostSGR cargo uptake.

The Authority has set between Sh12, 750 and sh6,120 as container handling charges at the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi.

In order to promote the use of inland container depot Nairobi (ICDN) and transit clients who wish to nominate ICDN as a point of cargo delivery, KPA has given a rebate on tariffs,” said KPA in a public notice in the local dailies Friday.

Bill Gates says crypto-currencies cause deaths

Crypto-currencies are killing people in a “fairly direct way”, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said.

He was referring to the way digital currencies like Bitcoin are used to buy drugs like synthetic opioid fentanyl.

In an “ask me anything” session on news website Reddit, he said that the anonymity of digital currencies meant they were linked to terrorist funding and money laundering.

Some criticised him, saying he was ill-informed about the technology.

Asked by one user for his opinion on the technology, Mr Gates replied: “The main feature of crypto-currencies is their anonymity. I don’t think this is a good thing. The government’s ability to find money laundering and tax evasion and terrorist funding is a good thing.

Sports highlights

Snow and freezing conditions disrupt Premier league schedule

All seven of Saturday’s Premier League games are set to go ahead despite adverse weather conditions in the UK.

But six games in the Championship, including those at Aston Villa and Wolves, have been postponed as have most in League One and League Two.

All Scottish league games have been called off, but – as it stands – the Scottish Cup quarter-finals are on.

Watford fans, whose team face West Brom, were asked to go to Vicarage Road from 08:30 GMT to help clear snow.

Supporters of Southend – who host Walsall in League One – and Carlisle – who face Grimsby in League Two – also helped clear their respective pitches.

Video assistant referees set to be used at 2018 World Cup in Russia

Video assistant referees are set to be used at this year’s World Cup in Russia after football’s lawmakers voted to approve the technology.

VAR has been trialled in some domestic English cup games this season, and has been used in Germany and Italy.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) “unanimously approved” its introduction on a permanent basis after a meeting in Zurich on Saturday.

Leagues and competitions must now apply to Ifab to implement the technology.