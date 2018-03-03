Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

KNH CEO suspended

Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Lily Koros had been sent on compulsory leave following a shocking mix up at the hospital where a wrong patient underwent brain surgery.

Health CS suspended Koros alongside the hospital’s head of clinical services Bernard Githae, appointing in acting capacity, Dr. Mutie and Dr. Ongech.

“I have directed the board that the CEO of this organisation, with the colleague responsible for clinical matters of this hospital, are sent on compulsory leave forthwith and in their place two experts will be taking over to run this institution for the period the investigations will be done and a decision reached,” the CS said.

KNH baby thief released on bail

A woman accused of stealing two babies from Kenyatta National Hospital two weeks ago and in September 2015 has been released on bail. Ednah Kemunto who was arrested following a viral social media outcry over a stolen twin after she was caught escaping on CCTV was freed on a sh300,000 bail for each count with her trial set for April. She is also expected to report to the Muthaiga Police Station for further investigations.

Mother, daughter and son killed by lightning

A mother, her class 8 daughter and form three son were killed by lightning last evening in Kamujwa Tunyai, Tharaka South sub County. The three were seeking shelter from the pounding rains experienced last evening in the area at around 8Pm.

Business highlights

Nyeri police ban late bodaboda operations

Police in Mathira, Nyeri County have halted late night bodaboda operations in the area in a bid to curb crime. The ban has been imposed on bodaboda operations past 11 PM.

“We are not victimising boda boda operators. But we want to clearly give an order that after 11 they have no business idling about Karatina town or any other market,” said Mathira West Deputy County Commissioner Charles Munari.

KNEC boss criticizes craze for degrees

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chairman Prof George Magoha has called out the education sector on the rush to convert technical institutes to universities in a craze for degrees that has taken over the country.

Magoha says that the country is at risk of lacking technical support staff for key economic sectors.

“It was wrong to convert major technical institutions into universities as they equally play a major role in our society,” said Prof Magoha.

“Not everybody should be a graduate. It’s absolute nonsense and stupid,” he said, adding that the “craze for going for degrees” was destroying the country,” he said during the 8th graduation ceremony for Kisumu National Polytechnic on Friday.

KWFT to support women aspiring for 2022 competitive posts

The Kenya Women Finance Trust will fund women eyeing elective posts in the 2022 general election but lack finances to drive their bid.

“We discovered that when vying for seats women lack money to compete against men in campaigns and lobbying for votes. Last year most women were defeated due lack of money,” said Kenya Women Holding CEO Dr Jennifer Riria on Friday.

The trust will also participate in political training and capacity building initiatives for women in preparation for the election.

Sports highlights

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins first global indoor gold

Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first global title with victory in the pentathlon at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The 25-year-old built on three solid events in Friday’s morning session by moving into first place with 6.50m in the long jump in Birmingham.

She went into the final 800m event with effectively a two-second lead over Austria’s Ivona Dadic.

Tiger Woods to play PGA Tour events as part of Masters preparations

Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods will play in two upcoming PGA Tour events as he prepares to return to the Masters at Augusta next month.

The 42-year-old American will play in next week’s Valspar Championship near Tampa and the following week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

He is continuing his comeback after a long lay-off with a back injury.

Rafael Nadal out of Indian Wells Masters & Miami Open with hip injury

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami because of his ongoing hip injury.

The 31-year-old Spaniard withdrew from this week’s Acapulco Open in Mexico after a recurrence of the problem.

Nadal also retired hurt from his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with the same injury.

“I won’t be able to play in Miami or Indian Wells as I need to recover,” said the world number two.

“It was very painful to retire from Acapulco and it’s very hard as well to not play in the USA.