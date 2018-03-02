Morning sports highlights

Anthony Joshua does not have confidence to fight me – Deontay Wilder

Britain’s Anthony Joshua is a “cash cow” being ‘milked’ by his promoter Eddie Hearn, says fellow world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

WBC champion Wilder, 32, thinks Joshua – who has the IBF and WBA belts – does not have the “confidence” to fight him.

The American, who fights Luis Ortiz on Saturday said: “I don’t believe Hearn wants this fight at all.”

Wilder will put his WBC belt on the line against Ortiz in New York, before Joshua meets WBO champion Joseph Parker in a unification bout on 31 March.

“We’re ready on this side of the pond,” said Wilder.

“Joshua is like a cow, Eddie Hearn is milking him for every dollar. There have been no negotiations at all, no deal has been offered. But the world wants to see me and Joshua get in the ring.”

Hamilton finishes fastest on final day of the first test

World champion Lewis Hamilton signed off the first week of pre-season testing with an imposing fastest time.

The Mercedes driver was 0.5 seconds clear of the rest and 0.9s quicker than 2017 title rival, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, despite using a harder tyre.

Pre-season times are notoriously unreliable indicators of form because car specifications are not revealed and many factors can affect performance.

But Hamilton’s pace underlines Mercedes’ pre-season favourites status.

Iran detains 35 women for going to football match

Iran has detained 35 women for trying to attend a football match.

They tried to go to a game between Tehran teams Esteqlal and Persepolis. Iran said they were temporarily held and would be released after the match.

Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino, was also in attendance, along with Iranian Sport Minister Masoud Soltanifar.

A live broadcast was taken off the air when a journalist asked Mr Soltanifar when women would be allowed to attend football matches.

Iran has barred women from attending football games since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.