Morning newspapers summary

Daily Nation

Horror at KNH as doctors open skull of wrong patient

A neurosurgeon has been suspended for opening up the head of the wrong patient in one of the worst cases of medical malpractice to become public at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Two men had been wheeled into KNH unconscious last Sunday.

One needed head surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain while the other only required nursing and medication to heal a trauma swelling in his head, medically known as closed head injury.

However, a horror mix-up of identification tags saw the wrong man wheeled into theatre and his skull opened.

Doctors did not realise the mistake until hours into the surgery, when they discovered there was no blood clot in the brain of the man sprawled on the operating table.

Al-Shaabab attacks 2 police camps in Lafey, Mandera

Several police officers are feared dead following a suspected Al-Shabaab attack on two camps at Fino Ward in Lafey, Mandera County.

Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Eric Oronyi says the attackers targeted Administration Police and reservists’ camps in the area.

The attackers first trained their guns on a Safaricom mast in Lafey town, ostensibly to disable communication between the officers and their bosses, before storming the camps.

“It happened around 1am but communication was cut off. I cannot tell more,” Mr Onyonyi told the Nation on Friday.

High Court Judge Louis Onguto dies

High Court Judge Louis Onguto has died.

Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association secretary-general Derrick Kuto confirmed the death on Thursday night, saying the judge collapsed after a gym session at Parklands Sports Club and was pronounced dead at MP Shah Hospital.

When he was first appointed, he was posted at the Constitutional and Judicial Review Division at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, and was later moved to the commercial division, his current posting.

Lawyers mourned the judge, remembering him as one who stood up for justice in cases he handled.

“We have lost one of our finest young judges,” former Law Society of Kenya president Isaac Okero tweeted.

The Standard

New battlefront in DP’s turf as Keter poll win annulled

The nullification of the election of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has set the stage for a potentially explosive political contest in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard.

Keter’s victory was yesterday invalidated by the High Court in Eldoret on grounds that he had campaigned beyond the scheduled period.

“The petitioner has partially proven to acceptable standards that the election was not conducted according to the Constitution and election laws. This is a deduction that the respondent was not validly elected as member of National Assembly for Nandi Hills,” ruled Justice Kanyi Kimondo.

Court decline to issue warrant of arrest against Jimi Wanjigi

A court in Nyeri yesterday declined to issue a warrant of arrest against businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo turned down a request by the State to issue a warrant of arrest for the businessman for failing to honour court summons.

Kagendo, however, directed Wanjigi, who was represented in court by his lawyer, to appear before her on March 5 to answer to 11 counts of being in possession of firearms without a certificate. But the High Court later suspended the criminal case against him at the Nyeri Law Courts.

KNH on the spot after brain surgery is performed on wrong patient

Kenyatta National Hospital has apologised for performing a brain surgery on the wrong patient.

In a statement signed by KNH Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros, it said “the hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question.”

Hence, the hospital on Thursday suspended the admission rights of a Neurosurgery Registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter after performing surgery on the wrong patient.

The Star

37 Counties skip development to pay salaries

Only 10 counties invested in development projects between July and September last year, pointing to stagnant business during the election period when more than Sh20 billion allocated for growth activities was untouched.

The latest audit by the Controller of Budget has revealed that counties are consistently spending more on salaries and less on development. The recommended level for county salary expenditure is 35 per cent of total expenditure; the current spending averages 78.3 per cent on salaries.

KNH suspends surgical staff after brain operation on wrong patient

Kenyatta National Hospital has suspended the admission rights of a Neurosurgery Registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter for apparently performing brain surgery a wrong patient.

KNH CEO Lily Koros said on Thursday that they took action following the incident, in line with the hospital’s procedures.

“The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question. We are happy to inform the public that the patient is in recovery and progressing well,” Koros said.

She added that the hospital also interdicted a ward nurse, a theatre receiving nurse and an anaesthetist for roles they could have played in the mishap.

Senators demand Sh7bn to do their job in counties

Senators have differed sharply with National Treasury on the budget they should get in 2018-19 financial year by demanding Sh7.2 billion for their affairs against the exchequer’s proposed Sh5.8 billion.

The 68 senators apart from demanding Sh2 billion to oversight counties are asking Treasury give them Sh196 million to fund their sittings to be held in all 47 counties in discharging their duties.

Senators cite witnessed a litany of impeachment motions against governors in the last five years, inquiry into audit queries on the misuse of public funds in counties and devised initiatives such as county visits as the main reason for demanding Sh2 billion oversight funds.

Business Daily

323 staff exit Barclays as profit slides to Sh6.9bn

Up to 323 staff of Barclays Bank Kenya left employment last year, the lender has revealed, as it announced a 6.4 per cent drop in full-year net profit to Sh6.9 billion.

Barclays closed last year with 2,268 employees on its payroll, down from 2,591 in 2016.

The bank says most of the staff exited as part of a Sh500 million restructuring that saw the business shut down 12 branches to close the year at 89 outlets, most of them in Nairobi.

The Sh500 million drop in net profit compared to Sh7.4 billion posted in 2016 was mainly attributed to the interest rate capping law, which hit its interest income.

Citi raises red flag on plan to control Safaricom’s prices

The proposed regulation of consumer prices in the telecoms sector is likely to eat into market leader Safaricom’s earnings, Citi analysts have said.

Telecoms sector regulator, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), last week gave the clearest signal that it plans to implement the findings of a study it commissioned in the wake of mounting concerns that the operating environment was stuck against smaller telecom firms.

The study has recommended wide ranging measures aimed at preventing abuse of dominance, including retail price interventions.

“Among remedies proposed are retail price interventions, tower sharing and national roaming. MTR (Mobile Termination Rates) asymmetry is also mentioned as a remedy.

Kenyan banks among world’s most profitable

Banks operating in Kenya and other African countries are the second most profitable globally after those in Latin America, a new report by consultancy McKinsey says.

Banks operating in Africa had an average return on equity (ROE) — a measure of profitability — of nearly 15 per cent last year. Those in Kenya registered a higher figure of 24.6 per cent on average on the basis of data from 2016, the year when a law capping interest rates was passed.

The caps are however expected to adversely affect the lenders’ profitability for 2017, without changing Kenya’s ranking in ROE globally.

“Kenya’s capping of interest rates in 2016 provides a taste of the impact of increasing consumer protection. If unmitigated, the impact on Kenyan banks’ ROE could be as high as four to 4.5 per cent,” says McKinsey.