Morning news headlines

News highlights

Surgeon conducts brain surgery on wrong patient at KNH

Kenyatta National Hospital is once again on the spot after a neurosurgeon conducted a brain surgery on a wrong patient. The surgeon, a ward nurse, a theatre nurse and an anaesthetic have been interdicted and given a show cause letter following the shocking mistake.

“The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question. We are happy to inform the public that the patient is in recovery and progressing well,” said KNH CEO Lily Koros.

PM post referendum to cost sh10 billion

A referendum to amend the constitution to create the post of Prime Minister will cost Kenyans sh10 billion.

This is according to Tiaty Member of Parliament Kassait Kamket, who is behind The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2017. Mr. Kamket told the Parliamentary Budget Committee that the budget to establish the PM office is equal to that of the Office of the President.

According to the bill, the President shall only serve as the Head of State, Commander In-chief of Defense Forces and chairperson of the National Security Council as well as symbol of national unity while the Prime Minister will be the leader of government business and also a member of the National Assembly.

Mutua imposes 3 year logging ban

Machakos governor Dr. Alfred Mutual has banned logging in the county for the next three years. This is in a bid to raise the County forest cover from 4.5 per cent to the recommended 10 per cent. Mtua has also launched a project to plant 50 million trees by 2020.

Our aim is for every person in Machakos to plant and take care of five trees by December of this year. Our target is to plant a minimum of 7 million trees and to have 5 million trees survive by the end of 2018,” he said. “Trees that will need to be cut to pave way for for development works by individuals will only be cut down with written permission from the county. Special permits from my office will be given to business people who planted trees for business and need to harvest them,” Mutua added.

Business highlights

KRA denies car import prices hike

The Kenya Revenue Authority has rubbished accusations of having made changes to Current Retail Selling Price, hence inflating importation cost for second hand cars.

It is important to note that KRA has not introduced a new car import duty calculation formula. On a need basis, KRA’s Valuation and Tariff section undertakes periodic updates of the applicable Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) for any model not included in the previous CRSP released,” KRA said, clarifying that CRSP updating is done twice a year and promising to address any grievances presented with supporting evidence.

Shoprite to replace Nakumatt at West Gate and Garden City

South Africa retailer Shoprite is set to take up space previously occupied by Nakumatt at Garden City and West Gate malls.

“Shoprite’s entry is expected to stiffen competition in the shopping centre market, which experienced a tough year in 2017 as some household brands faced financial difficulties. Shoprite brings a new offering into the market and retail property landlords will have more choices for anchor tenants,” said real estate firm Knight Frank.

Shoprite is expected to open five more outlets in the country. The Westgate and Garden Cty shops will open doors starting August and later in the year respectively.

State to boost tea trade

The government is in plans to bolstr Kenya’s tea trade in a bid to boost export earnings from the crop. According to Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, the move is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda and he will be chairing quarterly meetings with stakeholders to see the bid through.

Kiptoo was speaking on the sidelines of a consultative meeting on tea exports in Mombasa.

Sports highlights

Anthony Joshua does not have confidence to fight me – Deontay Wilder

Britain’s Anthony Joshua is a “cash cow” being ‘milked’ by his promoter Eddie Hearn, says fellow world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

WBC champion Wilder, 32, thinks Joshua – who has the IBF and WBA belts – does not have the “confidence” to fight him.

The American, who fights Luis Ortiz on Saturday said: “I don’t believe Hearn wants this fight at all.”

Wilder will put his WBC belt on the line against Ortiz in New York, before Joshua meets WBO champion Joseph Parker in a unification bout on 31 March.

“We’re ready on this side of the pond,” said Wilder.

“Joshua is like a cow, Eddie Hearn is milking him for every dollar. There have been no negotiations at all, no deal has been offered. But the world wants to see me and Joshua get in the ring.”

Hamilton finishes fastest on final day of the first test

World champion Lewis Hamilton signed off the first week of pre-season testing with an imposing fastest time.

The Mercedes driver was 0.5 seconds clear of the rest and 0.9s quicker than 2017 title rival, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, despite using a harder tyre.

Pre-season times are notoriously unreliable indicators of form because car specifications are not revealed and many factors can affect performance.

But Hamilton’s pace underlines Mercedes’ pre-season favourites status.

Iran detains 35 women for going to football match

Iran has detained 35 women for trying to attend a football match.

They tried to go to a game between Tehran teams Esteqlal and Persepolis. Iran said they were temporarily held and would be released after the match.

Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino, was also in attendance, along with Iranian Sport Minister Masoud Soltanifar.

A live broadcast was taken off the air when a journalist asked Mr Soltanifar when women would be allowed to attend football matches.

Iran has barred women from attending football games since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.