Morning business highlights

KRA denies car import prices hike
The Kenya Revenue Authority has rubbished accusations of having made changes to Current Retail Selling Price, hence inflating importation cost for second hand cars.
It is important to note that KRA has not introduced a new car import duty calculation formula. On a need basis, KRA’s Valuation and Tariff section undertakes periodic updates of the applicable Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) for any model not included in the previous CRSP released,” KRA said, clarifying that CRSP updating is done twice a year and promising to address any grievances presented with supporting evidence.
Shoprite to replace Nakumatt at West Gate and Garden City
South Africa retailer Shoprite is set to take up space previously occupied by Nakumatt at Garden City and West Gate malls.
“Shoprite’s entry is expected to stiffen competition in the shopping centre market, which experienced a tough year in 2017 as some household brands faced financial difficulties. Shoprite brings a new offering into the market and retail property landlords will have more choices for anchor tenants,” said real estate firm Knight Frank.
Shoprite is expected to open five more outlets in the country. The Westgate and Garden Cty shops will open doors starting August and later in the year respectively.
State to boost tea trade
The government is in plans to bolstr Kenya’s tea trade in a bid to boost export earnings from the crop. According to Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, the move is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda and he will be chairing quarterly meetings with stakeholders to see the bid through.
Kiptoo was speaking on the sidelines of a consultative meeting on tea exports in Mombasa.
