Evening news highlights

News highlights

Babu Owino blames Uhuruto for election nullification

Embakasi East MP BAbu Owino, whose election as a member of the National Assembly was nullified this morning, has blamed the executive, specifically President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, for his woes saying they pulled the judiciary’s arm to influence the ruling.

“I would like to state clearly that the whole nation knows what happened. The whole nation knows that this is a war between Babu Owino and President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto. The whole nation knows that I have been highly critical of the president and his deputy. It is sad that the Executive is using its influence to arm-twist the Judiciary. What can’t kill you, can only make you stronger. If Uhuru and Ruto decide to come and vie in Embakasi East, I will beat them yesterday in the morning,” said Mr Owino, vowing to contest the nullification ruling.

US Secretary of State to visit Kenya

The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected in the country next week as part of his Africa tour. Tillerson is expected to meet leadership from several countries in Africa, including Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Nigeria. The eight day tour will revolve around counter terrorism partnership to promote peace and security.

Burkina Faso under attack

Gunfire and an explosion have been heard near the army headquarters and the French embassy in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou.

Witnesses have reported seeing armed men getting out of a car and opening fire, according to AFP news agency.

Pictures from the scene showed a cloud of black smoke rising into the sky. It is not yet clear who is behind the apparent attack.

“An attack is under way,” the French ambassador tweeted.

The US embassy in the city has advised people to seek shelter.

Business highlights

Treasury to impose new fuel tax

The National Treasury is in plans to impose a new tax levy on fuel that will add sh17 upon every litre of fuel. According to Treasury principal secretary Kamau Thugge, the VAT level of up to 16 percent will take effect starting September as per an agreement between Kenya and the International Monetary Fund dating to two years back. The level is expected to earn the Treasury an additional sh71 billion per year.

Bad loans rise by sh47 billion

Bad bank loans have risen by sh47 billion to hit the sh260 billion mark, according to the CBK. The Bank’s latest credit officer survey report for the quarter ending December 2017 shows that a slowdown in business affected the ability of businesses to service their bank loans leading to a rise in the ratio of non performing loans to gross loans.

The ratio of gross non-performing loans to gross loans increased from 10.44 per cent in September 2017 to 10.56 per cent in December 2017. This was attributed to a slowdown in business activities,” says th report.

Moi’s daughter sues KRA over land taxes

Former president Daniel Moi’s daughter has sued the Kenya Revenue Authority over Sh5 million taxes on a prime city property.

The suit by Jennifer Jemutai Kositany also involves the Chief Registrar of Lands and the Attorney General, asserting that she is the registered owner of the land near Intergrity Centre and that the land has never had tax arrears.

Ms Kositany wants the arrears declared by KRA quashed on an urgent and priority basis.

Sports highlights

Man City close in on Premier League

Manchester City are “close” to winning the Premier League title after comprehensively beating Arsenal for the second time in five days, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane at Emirates Stadium extended City’s lead at the top of the table to 16 points.

With 10 games remaining, they need five victories to secure the title.

“It’s in our hands, we can’t deny it,” Guardiola said.

“These are the last steps to be champions. You keep going until the end.”

After beating the Gunners 3-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, City dominated in a toxic atmosphere in a stadium featuring large areas of empty seats.

Mexico Open: Sloane Stephens beaten by Stefanie Voegele

US Open champion Sloane Stephens suffered her ninth defeat in 11 matches as she was beaten by world number 183 Stefanie Vogele in the Mexican Open.

World number 13 Stephens, 24, began the tournament without a win since her maiden Grand Slam triumph in September.

After victories in the first two rounds, the American top seed slipped to a 6-4 5-7 6-2 quarter-final defeat.

Swiss Vogele’s win was her first over a top-20 player since she beat Stephens in 2013.

The 27-year-old faces Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, who beat fourth seed Zhang Shuai of China 6-2 6-1, in the semi-finals.

Las Palmas hold Barca

Former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri’s penalty helped lowly Las Palmas hold La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The result, which extends Barca’s club-record unbeaten league run to 33 games, takes them five points above their next opponents Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi fired a free-kick into the opposite corner of the net to give Barcelona the lead.

But Calleri’s excellently dispatched penalty into the top corner rescued a point for the Canary Island hosts.

There was plenty of confusion at the decision to award the penalty to Las Palmas, who remain in the relegation zone, with the most likely reason being for a Sergi Roberto foul on Matias Aguirregaray – although the ball also hit Lucas Digne’s hand.